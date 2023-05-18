As a child, Sam Stephenson, of Culpeper, always had an interest in space. For six or seven consecutive summers—he’s lost track of how many—Sam attended space camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

On Saturday, when the future physician claims his diploma at commencement for Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, it will be the latest chapter in his quest to care for astronauts.

It’s a journey that will take him to NASA and the perhaps to the stars—albeit with a two- to three-month detour to Antarctica.

“I started med school unsure what specialty I wanted to go into and was trying to get experience/exposure to many different fields,” said Stephenson, a 2015 graduate of Eastern View High School.

“When I discovered aerospace medicine, it was simply a perfect fit with all of my interests, which no other specialty provided.”

He found a supportive environment at the medical school. His interest in aerospace medicine won him the Captain David Brown Aerospace and Medical Research Scholarship, named in memory of an EVMS graduate who was among those killed in the 2003 crash of the Space Shuttle Columbia.

He also caught the attention of Richard Britten, Ph.D., Professor of Radiation Oncology and Biophysics, who invited Stephenson to take part in his NASA-funded research. Working alongside Dr. Britten and his team, the student completed research that was published and presented at multiple conferences.

“Dr. Britten was also very influential in helping me make the right contacts at the conferences I attended so that I could learn more about the field and meet the people I will be working with at NASA,” Stephenson said. “I would never have been successful without him.”

As he walks off the stage Saturday, the Culpeper native will be walking towards a combined four-year residency in internal medicine and aerospace medicine at the University of Texas in Galveston, Texas.

The first two years will be focused on providing Stephenson with a strong medical foundation and building his clinical skills.

The third and fourth years are mostly at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, rotating in areas such as the flight medicine clinic, medical operations and the Neutral Buoyancy Lab (an underwater astronaut training facility).

“We will also have some rotations scheduled in other places, such as the military for a month and at McMurdo Station in Antarctica for 2-3 months as there are experiences we need that are best learned out in the field,” he said. “These years are really about learning the unique stressors that astronauts undergo and how we can apply medicine to their unique risks.”

Stephenson’s time in the Antarctica will help him learn how to provide care in remote environments where there are limited supplies and little or no evacuation capabilities.

“We also have to learn to be flexible and respond to whatever situation arises as the physician team has to be the PCP, the urgent care and the ICU if it is needed,” he said. “This is the best mimic for spaceflight there is, without actually going into space.”

Though Stephenson expects to spend most of his time on the ground caring for astronauts, there is the possibility he will make it to space. He can apply for astronaut training every four years. Among the attractions for him is the unique capability space offers for research.

“The research that is being done on the International Space Station is beneficial not just to astronauts, but to all of humanity,” he said.

“There are many breakthroughs that are happening through the research. There is currently a clinical trial happening with a potential cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy based on research that could only be completed in microgravity.

“It is global benefits like these that I want to help create so that we can further our knowledge,” said Stephenson. “That is a large part about why I want to be a flight surgeon. In my daily job, I will be helping those who will be making these discoveries, so that this important research can continue.”

Even if he never makes it to space, he looks forward to a fulfilling career as a clinician.

“That is why I went to medical school and that is why I am going through residency,” he said. “This is the job that I dream of doing, I will just have a very unique patient population.”