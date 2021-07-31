Culpeper neighborhoods participating in National Night Out

Hosted in a scaled-back fashion in 2020, and later in the year due to the pandemic, a more traditional National Night Out returns Tuesday to the Town of Culpeper.

Numerous Culpeper Neighborhood Watch Groups will be hosting social events around town August 3 as part of the police department’s 38th Annual National Night Out.

Many residents are ready to get out and see their neighbors, said Officer Tony Caruso during a recent meeting.

Celebrated across the country, National Night Out is designed to heighten crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are well organized and fighting back.

Here’s a look at what will be happening around town:

-Belle Court: Residents’ Appreciation Day in the courtyard area with food, drinks and children’s activities provided by management; visits from Fire, EMS, McGruff the Crime Dog, and Air Care 6 and Culpeper PD drone demos.

-Culpeper Commons: fall-themed family night and cookout at 1301 Spring Meadow Lane; visits from Fire, EMS, McGruff, Air Care 6, and Culpeper PD drone demos.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}