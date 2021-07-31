Culpeper neighborhoods participating in National Night Out

Hosted in a scaled-back fashion in 2020, and later in the year due to the pandemic, a more traditional National Night Out returns Tuesday to the Town of Culpeper.
Numerous Culpeper Neighborhood Watch Groups will be hosting social events around town August 3 as part of the police department’s 38th Annual National Night Out.
Many residents are ready to get out and see their neighbors, said Officer Tony Caruso during a recent meeting.
Celebrated across the country, National Night Out is designed to heighten crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are well organized and fighting back.
Here’s a look at what will be happening around town:
-Belle Court: Residents’ Appreciation Day in the courtyard area with food, drinks and children’s activities provided by management; visits from Fire, EMS, McGruff the Crime Dog, and Air Care 6 and Culpeper PD drone demos.
-Culpeper Commons: fall-themed family night and cookout at 1301 Spring Meadow Lane; visits from Fire, EMS, McGruff, Air Care 6, and Culpeper PD drone demos.
-Highpoint: block party starting around 6 p.m. in the area of Chestnut Dr and Crepe Myrtle Lane with catering by Shawn’s BBQ and a residents’ pot luck; visits from Fire, EMS, McGruff and PD Drone demos.
-Kings Manor: ice cream social at the pavilion and meet-and-greet around 6 p.m.
-Lakeview: block party and petting zoo with food provided by the HOA; visits from Fire, EMS, and McGruff. The Department of Homeland Security will be visiting with their helicopter around 5:30 p.m.
-Magnolia Greens: ice cream social around 6 p.m. in the area of Standpipe Road and Snowbush Court; Fire, EMS, McGruff and Culpeper PD Drone demo.
-Mountain Brooke: cookout block party around 5 p.m. in the cul-de-sac of Palomino Court
-Pelhams Reach: food and refreshments at the pool house starting around 6 p.m. with a visit from McGruff.
-South East Street: ice-cream social at Fountain Hall (609 S. East St) around 6 p.m.
-Willow Shade: neighborhood picnic starting around 6 p.m.
Neighborhoods participating in the “Lights on Means Lights out for Crime” will leave their porch lights on for the evening in Belle Parc, Cardinal View, Depot District, Dog Hill, Elizabeth Crossing, Franklin Meadows, Garr Avenue, Highview Ct, Madison Grove, The Meadows, Picadilly Cir, South West Street, Southridge, Stone Chase and Westbrook.