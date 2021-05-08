Culpeper nurse helped hundreds become mothers

“That was a hard year,” Greene said. But it was thanks to her mother that at the time, Greene was already a nurse in Dr. Godfrey’s office. “Thank God for that,” she said.

Godfrey had been Greene’s obstetrician. When she went in for a medical appointment, both Godfrey and the office manager urged Greene to apply to be a nurse there, handing her an application.

“I threw it in the trash,” she laughed. “But my mother found it and told me: ‘You need to fill this out!’ ”

It is a career Greene has enjoyed, despite the challenges.

She said it’s always hard to give someone bad news, such as a diagnosis of cancer or an early miscarriage. “I just cry right along with them,” Greene said.

Over the past COVID-19 year, it has been difficult not to be able to hug people as she was accustomed to do.

“I like being up close and personal; I care about people,” Greene said. “It’s been a big effort showing people I care by giving them space instead.”

There are side effects to a nursing career that some might not expect.