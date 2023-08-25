A former registered nurse at Culpeper MedExpress, who is an advocate for the essential profession, is speaking out amid national reports that the urgent care center is eliminating all nursing positions nationwide.

Malynda, who asked that her last name not be used, moved to Culpeper in 2015 with her husband and three children. She attended Chancellor High School in Fredericksburg before graduating nursing school at Germanna Community College at the end of 2019.

Malynda began her nursing career at the Culpeper hospital at the start of a global pandemic. She said she left the hospital for a mental break after working through much of the worst of COVID and went to work at the MedExpress, which opened in 2013 on South Main St.

“It is really busy at MedExpress. We saw anywhere from 80-100 people usually,” she said of her daily load.

Malynda worked for more than a year and a half at the local urgent care center until June when she sensed something was off. She said the nurses felt like they were being pushed out.

“We were told that once an RN quits that another one will not be hired ... I made the decision to look for another job,” Malynda said. “I was sad to feel like I had to leave. I feel like the company chooses profits over patient care every day and I feel like my knowledge and skill set is overlooked.”

Headquartered in West Virginia, MedExpress operates hundreds of locations across the U.S. The company did not address specifics of nursing layoffs at the Culpeper location in a response to a request for information from the Culpeper Star-Exponent. Minnesota-based Optum is the parent company.

MedExpress spokesperson Kristin Anderson, with Optum, provided a statement, also provided to other media outlets, about the reported nursing cuts.

“MedExpress continually assesses and evolves our staffing models to better reflect urgent care industry standards. As always, we will support team members affected with job placement resources and seek to deploy them where possible to any open roles within the company," Anderson stated.

According to Malynda, RNs are the only ones allowed to give muscular medication, high alert medications, read TB tests and insert IVs at MedExpress.

“They are now depending on the doctors to do these things which they stated they were not happy about,” she said.

Malynda holds an associates of science with a major in nursing and is one class away from her bachelor’s degree. While at MedExpress, she said she wanted to return to bedside care and missed working at the local hospital.

Malynda said is lucky to have gotten hired back at UVA Culpeper Medical Center since leaving the urgent care center. She added she is grateful they had some kind of warning so all the nurses she worked with could find new jobs.

“MedExpress was a great place to work and I will miss all my coworkers there tremendously,” Malynda said.

She previously worked night shift before leaving the hospital.

"Now I’m on day shift. Everyone at the hospital is so welcoming, warm and encouraging that it just felt like coming home," she said.

More than 3,500 people, including the Culpeper nurse, have signed a Change.org petition, started Aug. 14, asking to “reverse the decision to fire all nurses at MedExpress Urgent Care nationwide.”

“I think nurses play a vital role in any healthcare setting because we are trained to recognize when situations are critical and able to do more within our scope of practice to know what to do in those situations,” Malynda said. “I think they have many smart (medical assistants) that work there, but not all have the same licensing as each other.”

MedExpress Urgent Care announced plans Aug. 11 to eliminate registered nurse positions at nearly 150 locations across the U.S., according to nurse.org, a top source for nursing news compiled by nurses.

The surprise layoffs are part of a larger restructuring by the company to revamp staffing models and cut costs, the website reported.

The past two years, the Culpeper nurse has marched alongside thousands of others in her profession in Washington, at the National Nurses March. The annual assembly raises voices for safe patient ratios and to encourage lawmakers to pass laws to keep healthcare workers safe from violent patients or families, Malynda stated.

“The more patients a nurse takes on the higher the risk for error,” Malynda said, commenting on the march. “I think that the only way to be heard is to stand up for yourself and others who may be afraid to voice their concerns for fear of retaliation.”

The marches are held during National Nurses Week in May, usually on Florence Nightingale’s birthday, she said.

Allison Brophy Champion: 540/825-4315 abrophy@starexponent.com

