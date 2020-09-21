 Skip to main content
Culpeper nursing home outbreak over, still continues in Warrenton
Culpeper nursing home outbreak over, still continues in Warrenton

Another 19 positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Culpeper in the past week with VDH recording 1,182 positive cases countywide as of Monday, Sept. 21.

The county’s death toll from the infectious respiratory disorder was 16 – two more than a week ago.

In Fauquier County, 22 deaths were reported Monday – one more than on Sept. 14. Of those, 12 people died in Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center in Warrenton, with no new deaths reported in the nursing home since last week. It reported a coronavirus outbreak Aug. 14.

As of Sept. 21, Brookside reported three residents actively positive in the facility, down from the dozen reported a week ago. VDH reported 93 total cases of Monday in the center, still listed among active outbreaks by VDH.

The outbreak reported in July at Culpeper Health & Rehab Center on Madison Road was closed Sept. 5, according to Candy Morrison, the new nursing home’s new administrator.

As of Sept. 18, the center reported no cases among its residents and 15 cumulative cases, since May 1, among residents. The center reported two current cases among staff as of Sept. 18 and 16 cumulative among workers since May 1.

Statewide, more than 3,000 had died from COVID-19 as of Monday, including 25 new deaths reported Sept. 21, according to VDH. The Virginia positivity rate was 5.5 percent with 22 percent of the population having been tested.

