Culpeper nursing home patient dies in hospital from COVID, 15 recover

An ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at Culpeper Health & Rehab Center continued to impact the nursing home facility as of Monday with one death of a resident while in the hospital reported along with numerous recoveries from the infectious respiratory illness.
Statewide, 113,630 cases were reported by VDH as of August 24 – an increase of 2,770 since Friday.
In total, 15 patients and 14 staff members at Culpeper Health & Rehab have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an update on Monday from Administrator Emmanuel Motley.
“Several patients and staff are expected to clear the virus later this week,” he said in an email to the Star-Exponent. “We are proud to celebrate the 12 recoveries that occurred among our patients and 10 recoveries among our staff. These recoveries are a true testament to the high-quality treatment and care that our nursing team provides every day.
“Despite the challenges we’ve faced, we have never wavered in our commitment to our patients’ health and well-being.”
Motley said while no one has died in the nursing home facility from COVID-19 that a former resident died from it while in the local hospital.
“The threat this invisible virus poses cannot be overstated, and we continue to mourn with the patient’s family,” he said.
Of 300 tests completed at the center Aug. 14, all came back negative, Emmanuel said. Another full round of testing on Aug. 21 returned one positive result in a new employee who had not yet started working with patients, he said.
“We are currently awaiting clarification as to if this positive result will delay the closing of our outbreak, as the employee’s exposure is believed to be community acquired,” Emmanuel said. “We hope we will be able to resume service to the community and admit patients soon.”
As of Monday, VDH reported 370 COVID-19 outbreaks statewide in long-term care facilities like Culpeper Health & Rehab and 1,326 deaths among residents of such facilities.
There are 2,471 total COVID-19 deaths in Virginia—2,352 confirmed and 119 probable as of Monday, an increase of 35 from the 2,436 reported Friday. In Culpeper, 13 have died from the novel coronavirus.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.4% as of Aug. 20, down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
