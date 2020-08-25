Culpeper nursing home patient dies in hospital from COVID, 15 recover

An ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at Culpeper Health & Rehab Center continued to impact the nursing home facility as of Monday with one death of a resident while in the hospital reported along with numerous recoveries from the infectious respiratory illness.

Statewide, 113,630 cases were reported by VDH as of August 24 – an increase of 2,770 since Friday.

In total, 15 patients and 14 staff members at Culpeper Health & Rehab have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an update on Monday from Administrator Emmanuel Motley.

“Several patients and staff are expected to clear the virus later this week,” he said in an email to the Star-Exponent. “We are proud to celebrate the 12 recoveries that occurred among our patients and 10 recoveries among our staff. These recoveries are a true testament to the high-quality treatment and care that our nursing team provides every day.

“Despite the challenges we’ve faced, we have never wavered in our commitment to our patients’ health and well-being.”

Motley said while no one has died in the nursing home facility from COVID-19 that a former resident died from it while in the local hospital.