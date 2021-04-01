 Skip to main content
Culpeper officer completes crisis intervention training
Culpeper officer completes crisis intervention training

Sgt. Last with the Culpeper Police Department recently completed a week-long Crisis Intervention Team training through Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.

This is part of the Culpeper Police Department’s on-going goal to make all of its officers CIT certified, according to a department release.

The CIT program educates and prepares first responders to recognize signs and symptoms of mental illness in order to effectively respond to those experiencing a mental health crisis. Trained responders are equipped with the skills to de-escalate situations involving mental health emergencies, while balancing compassion for the individual and responder safety, the release stated.

Training is a blend of classroom instruction, role plays modeled on real-life scenarios, interactions with individuals with mental health disorders, and (during non-pandemic times) a site visit to a residential substance use treatment facility.

