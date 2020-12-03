Culpeper officials planning for local COVID-19 vaccinations

“We have been given every indication that the delivery of the vaccines will continue to be prioritized by first ensuring that those who are most at risk or most vulnerable to the virus can receive them first,” he said. “How this will all play out here in Culpeper County specifically will be part of an ongoing process of planning, coordination and cooperation with our local Health District.”

Ooten said the local hospital has a “surge plan” in place to address significant increases in hospitalizations should they occur.

“My office has been working very closely with the administration and staff at the hospital since the onset of the pandemic, and continue to communicate daily with them,” he said.

Ooten told the board of supervisors on Tuesday that if local hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients does peak, his department would need to provide staff at an alternate care facility. That will cost a great deal of money, he said, and urged continuing the local state of emergency so as to be eligible for state and federal reimbursements.

“It gives us an extra level of security,” Ooten said.

It is the hope that Culpeper County will not see a surge that requires more beds to be available outside of the hospital setting, he said. But it’s possible.