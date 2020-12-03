Culpeper officials planning for local COVID-19 vaccinations

Culpeper area public health and emergency management officials are starting to prepare for local distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, once available. This planning occurs as state officials are predicting a potential 40 percent surge in virus hospitalizations across Virginia in the next few weeks.
Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten provided that message earlier this week to the Board of Supervisors after one board member attempted to lift the local state of emergency that’s been in place since March.
“I highly recommend we stay under our local declaration right now,” he said. “We have an uncertain future ahead of us.”
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood led the effort to remove the local state of emergency because he felt such declarations should be used very sparingly and only in rare occurrences. County government has been meeting in person since July, he said, and the local hospital has not been overrun with COVID patients.
“People are back at work and we have adjusted to the pandemic,” Underwood said in a phone conversation on Thursday.
He added, “The pandemic has altered our lives forever,” but the supervisor said that nine months into it, hopefully the public has learned to adjust and is no longer living in an emergency.
He added that declaring a state of emergency has more meaning the less it is used.
“We are in an absolute disaster, yes, but when I read the state code definition of state of emergency, we were there at the onset (of COVID-19),” Underwood said, and could be there again, but not now.
Being under the local state of emergency, he added, theoretically gives government greater flexibility, but conversely fewer rights to individuals.
State: current surge is worse According to disease models by RAND Corporation provided to the Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management, effective Nov. 30, new confirmed cases statewide are spiking and have surpassed 2,300 per day on average. The current wave is significantly worse than summer, according to the latest Virginia COVID-19 update from Monday.
The state is seeing a 7-day average of 1,704 COVID hospitalizations, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. This is the highest since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Nov. 30 update, hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase by a similar magnitude (more than 40 percent) this week and next.
On a Virginia Dept. of Health case count map from Nov. 24, Culpeper County showed up as yellow, indicating a rate of at least 30 cases per 100,000—the highest indicator on the map. There were 173 new cases reported in Culpeper County on Nov. 23, the most ever, and a seven-day average of 72.4 cases per 100,000, according to VDH.
The Nov. 30 RAND report stated that while a vaccine may become available around the turn of the year, “It is unlikely that there will be sufficient supply to significantly reduce the spread.” In addition, people may scale back mask wearing and distancing too soon, the report said.
The report warned of long-term repercussions, including mental health issues among medical professionals and others directly affected. Following the 1918 pandemic, there were higher rates of disability and mental illness, the report said.
If cases do spike in the coming days, additional hospital beds may be needed and elective procedures may once again need to be postponed, according to the report. A targeted shutdown of two weeks may reduce the risk from secondary infections, the report stated.
Preparing for the vaccineDirector Ooten said in follow-up correspondence on Wednesday that he had received notification this week from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District that they are working on scheduling a vaccine planning discussion soon for the five counties, likely next week.
“Our agency will be part of that discussion and will be working with them on the most effective way to deliver the COVID-19 vaccinations here in Culpeper County once they become available,” he said.
Ooten noted the National Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Tuesday recommended the first doses be given to the nation’s 21 million healthcare workers and 3 million residents and staff of nursing homes.
“We have been given every indication that the delivery of the vaccines will continue to be prioritized by first ensuring that those who are most at risk or most vulnerable to the virus can receive them first,” he said. “How this will all play out here in Culpeper County specifically will be part of an ongoing process of planning, coordination and cooperation with our local Health District.”
Ooten said the local hospital has a “surge plan” in place to address significant increases in hospitalizations should they occur.
“My office has been working very closely with the administration and staff at the hospital since the onset of the pandemic, and continue to communicate daily with them,” he said.
Ooten told the board of supervisors on Tuesday that if local hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients does peak, his department would need to provide staff at an alternate care facility. That will cost a great deal of money, he said, and urged continuing the local state of emergency so as to be eligible for state and federal reimbursements.
“It gives us an extra level of security,” Ooten said.
It is the hope that Culpeper County will not see a surge that requires more beds to be available outside of the hospital setting, he said. But it’s possible.
“We simply cannot accurately predict what each day will present in terms of new cases or the individuals whom might need higher acuity care or hospitalization locally as a result of the COVID-19 virus,” Ooten said. “It is for that very reason that we continue to discuss, plan and prepare for every possible scenario to include a surge that could possibly tax our local resources. If there were ever a need to consider an alternate care facility, our department would coordinate with a number of different agencies and departments to ensure that need could be supported.”
COVID-19 cases in the five-county area with Culpeper at the center increased by 106 from Monday, Nov. 30 to Thursday, Dec. 3, according to VDH data, for a total of 4,735 cases since reporting began in March. Three more COVID-19 hospitalizations were recorded in Culpeper since Monday.
As of Thursday, two inmates from Coffeewood Correctional Center were in the hospital positive with the novel coronavirus, up from one on Monday. There were 138 prisoners actively positive along with 32 staff.
