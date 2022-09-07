Culpeper OKs next step for public pool

County and town leaders are moving forward procedurally on the next steps for bringing the first public pool to Culpeper.

Meeting Tuesday, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors narrowly approved contribution and operational agreements with the town of Culpeper for operating an outdoor pool at the county sports complex.

The vote was 4-3 with Supervisors Paul Bates, Susan Gugino and Brad Rosenberger voting “no.”

The agreement verifies the town’s $5 million pledge toward construction of the pool while the operational agreement establishes a 50-50 cost split between the town and county for annual operating expenses and any revenue shortfalls.

At a recent Town Council committee meeting, the 50-50 operational cost sharing was a sticking point for some council members who felt the town was giving enough with its $5 million construction contribution and the county should take care of operations.

An argument often heard was also voiced by town leaders who felt town residents, also county residents, are being forced to pay twice.

County Administrator John Egertson advised the supervisors to keep maintenance costs half-and-half with the town, saying the county would be taking on management responsibility at the pool and the headaches that come with that.

In addition, the county would donate the land next to the fieldhouse and could pick up another $1 to $2 million in construction costs for the projected $6.5 million to $7 million project, he said.

“A 50-50 operating agreement is appropriate and I wouldn’t suggest the change or backing down on that arrangement,” Egertson said. “The whole idea from the beginning was to make this a true partnership with the town.”

The county parks & recreation director is exploring pool design options, the county administrator added, noting it would be a recreational pool and not just for lap swimming.

Framework documents have the design contract being approved by next July, construction starting in 2024 and the pool open by the year 2026.

“We would want to move much faster than this,” Egertson said.

As proposed, the pool would operate seven days a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The county would manage the facility, hire and pay employees and own the pool.

An advisory board with the town would help confirm annual budget issues.

Gugino, serving her first term in office representing the Stevensburg District, was most vocal in again airing concerns about the public pool proposal. A staff proposal that sections of the pool be at least five-feet deep worried her. Gugino said this depth would increase the possibility of drowning and injuries for people trying to dive in.

“Unless we have diving board, there is no reason for it to be that deep,” she said.

Gugino, in addition, said she was concerned about the location next to the fieldhouse, saying there would be no room for expansion.

She said the county was putting all of its eggs into one basket and forcing all the traffic to one location. Gugino reminded the board that a public pool went to referendum in Culpeper County and failed.

“There is still more to work out before we approve these agreements,” she said, adding the county should not just issue a blank check.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said the 5-feet depth is pretty standard for outdoor pools. He made a motion to approve the agreements as recommended by the county administrator. East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell seconded the motion.

The measure goes back before the Town Council at its meeting next week.