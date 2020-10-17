 Skip to main content
Culpeper Outdoor Job Fair coming Wednesday
Culpeper Outdoor Job Fair coming Wednesday

Outdoor job fair at Culpeper Baptist Church

An outdoor job fair is advertised outside Culpeper Baptist Church in August. On Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, Virginia Career Works Culpeper is hosting another job fair at the site.

 STAR-EXPONENT FILE PHOTO

The Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center is holding A final fall outdoor job fair 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in the parking lot of Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

Businesses attending will be Bingham & Taylor, Plow & Hearth, FM Expressions (Green Applications), Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Blackhill Granites, Rappahannock Goodwill and MVP Staffing.

Job openings will be in the areas of social services, administrative, foundry, production, warehouse, call center, screen printing, CNC operator, sales, retail associate, and construction.

For resume assistance and to pre-register, contact 540/212-4573 or marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org.

