Culpeper Outdoor Job Fair coming Wednesday

The Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center is holding A final fall outdoor job fair 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in the parking lot of Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.
Businesses attending will be Bingham & Taylor, Plow & Hearth, FM Expressions (Green Applications), Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Blackhill Granites, Rappahannock Goodwill and MVP Staffing.
Job openings will be in the areas of social services, administrative, foundry, production, warehouse, call center, screen printing, CNC operator, sales, retail associate, and construction.
For resume assistance and to pre-register, contact 540/212-4573 or marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org.
