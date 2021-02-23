Culpeper outside jail costs estimated at $1.7 million in FY22

Jenkins added the daily charge for housing inmates in the Front Royal facility, however, is still going up.

“The cost always goes up,” he said.

The Culpeper jail is rated to hold up to 70 inmates, but actually holds around 92 inmates on an average day, according to projections last March provided by the sheriff. The average daily jail population for Culpeper, including those held in Front Royal, is 180—double since Jenkins first took office in 2012, he told the board last week.

As part of last year’s budget, six new vehicles were approved in the CCSO budget. Due to COVID-19 and shipping and manufacturing delays, the new vehicles were not received until November of 2020, Jenkins said. And they are still not in use due to delays in outfitting them with lights, sirens, and other necessary equipment. This delay is a national problem, the sheriff said.

Jenkins said the vehicle fleet is the same size as when he took office (around 80), noting drug seizure funds allowed the purchase of several vehicles in the past few years. The sheriff said his agency spends about quarter-million a year to maintain the older fleet of cars.