An apparent pent-up desire for retail therapy during a pandemic combined with a tax-free weekend and the generous Culpeper community to generate a mountain of school supplies for local children this past Friday and Saturday.
During the two-day Pack the Patrol Car event outside of Target, Walmart, Big Lots and Dollar Tree, local shoppers passing by gave enough boxes of crayons, tubes of glue sticks and reams of paper to fill 18 Culpeper Police Department patrol cars and an evidence van along with more than $1,000 in cash donations
The stuff will be given away to area students during Saturday morning’s Empowering Culpeper food distribution.
Culpeper Police Officer Jason Smith coordinated agency participation in the collection drive done with Culpeper Human Services for the second year. More than anything, he felt overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from community members for children most of the contributors will never meet.
“I thought at first, well, people are going to be standoffish because of everything going on, but that was not the case. One lady came out with probably 25 bags full of stuff. She said, ‘I just wanted to donate.’ The community was really gracious and kind for all the stuff they gave and being willing to support us,” Smith said.
Everything given will be given back to the community, said the officer on Monday morning from the offices of human services. He was there filling book bags with the supplies collected.
“I want to see how this is done,” Smith said. “I’ll be there Saturday.”
The August 15 food distribution will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. as a drive-thru outside of Culpeper County High School. The school supplies will be given away in backpacks to families getting food. Parents will only be asked to provide the grade of their child or children.
Smith, feeling encouraged by the goodwill, expected to hand out a few hundred backpacks.
“It’s good … with the pandemic the way it’s been and the world changing every day, it’s overwhelming – in a good way,” he said.
New this year, the collection gathered donations of thumb drives for secondary school students as well as face masks and hand sanitizer.
Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock said one of the biggest issues that came up was the ability for kids to be able to download assignments, do them at home and upload them when they return to school: “So we included thumb drives on the wish list.”
Masks were included as well, she said, noting some families will have a struggle to provide masks for their children once school starts.
Culpeper Human Services Coordinator Sarah Berry could not believe her eyes with all the supplies filing her office Monday.
“I cannot believe we left any school supplies in any store in all of Culpeper!” she said. “It is absolutely amazing. The town and the county that has the most generous people is Culpeper.”
Human services organizes a school supply drive every year in some form, Berry said, but there were new challenges this year as one of the area’s largest events got cancelled due to COVID-19. In turn, various local churches donated to this year’s Pack the Patrol Car.
A new box of crayons or sharpened pencils may be the only new item some of receiving children may have seen in a while, Berry said.
“Getting something new to start school with that always makes a big difference to know they will have what they need to get started and we’re helping the parents,” she said.
Culpeper Human Service’s Doris Clatterbuck was there helping load up the packs on Monday. She said she was unbelievably proud of the town police and the community.
“They have really reached out,” she said.
