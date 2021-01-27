Culpeper panel regrets injustices suffered by town's Black residents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper African-Americans have served in every armed conflict since the American Revolution, including with USCT troops fighting to preserve the union in the Civil War. This military service and sacrifice has not been fully and publicly commemorated, the resolution states. In addition, the Culpeper community has not always demonstrated a willingness to protect the civil and constitutional rights of its African-American citizens, the resolution states.

Adopting the resolution is a start for Culpeper, said Jameson, who graduated from the region’s segregated George Washington Carver High School near Rapidan.

“We know this does not solve all the issues or even perform as a guarantee. However, it is a giant step in opening doors in the right direction and is more than has been done previously,” he said. “With its adoption, you can be sure we will press for the task force and the naming opportunities.”

Jameson said he plans to also serve on a committee of the Sons of the American Revolution, of which is he is a member, to focus on telling the story of all patriots of the American Revolution, with related initiatives.

Nelson said she was proud of the town committee for its support.