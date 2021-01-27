Culpeper panel regrets injustices suffered by town's Black residents

A Culpeper Town Council committee has affirmed its appreciation for local African Americans’ significant but historically under-recognized contributions since the town’s founding in 1749.
The committee unanimously advanced a resolution that expresses regret for historic inequities and injustices suffered by the town’s Black population because of their race. The resolution was a collaborative effort among diverse community members.
The one-page document went before the council’s Planning & Community Development Committee this week. It acknowledges the impact of these inequities and injustices on generations of Culpeper’s African American families.
Finally, it pledges the Town Council will work with local individuals and groups to promote, recognize and commemorate the town’s rich Black history.
Councilwoman Jamie Clancey voted unanimously with the committee to forward the resolution to the full council with its positive recommendation for adoption.
Clancey said it was a step in the right direction.
In fact, she helped write it, contributing the part about the impacts of legal segregation and racism on generations of families.
“However, I also understand that in order to see true change, we need more than words on paper,” Clancey said. “We need action in the form of increased awareness and speaking out when racism is present.”
She and others support creating a task force that would focus on how to commemorate the many Black Americans who contributed to and have enriched life in Culpeper.
“The task force could also be a way to hold our community accountable,” Clancey said. “I’m open to suggestions on what we can do together as a community to mitigate the impact of racism to date and eradicate it from our future.”
Culpeper natives Charles Jameson and Zann Nelson, who each are active in historic and social-justice pursuits, also worked with Councilman Keith Price on ways to remedy the absence of recognition and commemoration of African American history and heritage in the Culpeper community.
“We raised the possibilities of a task force to address the issues through naming opportunities, potential memorials and interpretive markers, but not limited to those options,” Jameson said via email.
From the conversation came direction to draft the resolution, which Jameson and Nelson spoke up for during the committee’s meeting.
A Vietnam veteran descended from colonial Culpeper Minutemen, Jameson told the panel: “The African-American soldier was the manpower pool used when needed and pushed back when not—all the while he was fighting for freedoms in hopes of possibly receiving them one day. And just fighting to be free.”
Culpeper African-Americans have served in every armed conflict since the American Revolution, including with USCT troops fighting to preserve the union in the Civil War. This military service and sacrifice has not been fully and publicly commemorated, the resolution states. In addition, the Culpeper community has not always demonstrated a willingness to protect the civil and constitutional rights of its African-American citizens, the resolution states.
Adopting the resolution is a start for Culpeper, said Jameson, who graduated from the region’s segregated George Washington Carver High School near Rapidan.
“We know this does not solve all the issues or even perform as a guarantee. However, it is a giant step in opening doors in the right direction and is more than has been done previously,” he said. “With its adoption, you can be sure we will press for the task force and the naming opportunities.”
Jameson said he plans to also serve on a committee of the Sons of the American Revolution, of which is he is a member, to focus on telling the story of all patriots of the American Revolution, with related initiatives.
Nelson said she was proud of the town committee for its support.
“This is hugely significant because this has never been done in this community, and this can be done in any community,” she said. “I just think it’s a real breakthrough.”
In 2019, Nelson worked with a state General Assembly task force to pass a resolution acknowledging lawmakers’ regret for Virginia’s painful history of lynching Black men, including in Culpeper County.
In recent months, she launched the “Right the Record” project to create an umbrella program encompassing decades of work to raise awareness of the wealth of African American history locally, across the state and across the nation.
“The first goal in the righting the record is to know, document and share the history, lifting the veil on what has been unknown, unrecognized and un-commemorated,” Nelson said. “The second goal is to work within the community on various levels to correct and amend that issue.”
In recent years and months, Councilman Price has spoken out for inclusive recognition of the town’s diversity of contributors. In committee, Price fully supported the resolution that he encouraged community members to develop.
“I am thrilled with how the resolution turned out, and think the authors did a beautiful job,” he said. “I could not be more supportive, and hope it receives a great deal of public attention. It certainly deserves it.”
Councilman Jon Russell voted with the committee to support the resolution. He said that a lot of Black history goes unrecognized.
“For instance, 50 percent of the business owners in town after the Civil War were black,” he said. “We have a lot of great black entrepreneurs shaping Culpeper right now.”
Russell said he agreed with expressing regret for and acknowledging the impact of inequities and injustice on generations of Culpeper’s African-American families.
“The fact the government did not give equal status to people of color after the abolition of slavery had long=lasting impacts for generations, some of which we still see today,” Russell said.
