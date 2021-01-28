Culpeper panel votes to change name of Lake Pelham

The name of a Confederate artillery officer from Alabama who died 158 years ago in the town of Culpeper could soon be removed as the name of a town of Culpeper reservoir.

A Town Council committee made that recommendation this week.

In the 1960s, Lake Pelham was named after John Pelham, whose major link to Culpeper was that he died there on March 17, 1863, after being wounded in the Battle of Kelly’s Ford.

Town records do not indicate how Pelham was chosen as the name for the town lake, but it’s been referred to as such for more than 50 years. The name was affixed locally during the nation’s civil rights movement—around the time when Culpeper became the final county in Virginia to integrate its public schools.

There are those in town who believe the out-of-state Confederate reference is long outdated and needs to go.

Culpeper businessman, benefactor and longtime resident Joe Daniel, since the summer of 2020, has led that effort. Among those efforts, he has shared regular email correspondence with town officials requesting the name change, often referring to Pelham as a “slaver” and a “traitor.” Daniel has also spoken repeatedly at public meetings for a change in the Confederate culture that still persists in 2021.