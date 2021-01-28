Culpeper panel votes to change name of Lake Pelham

The name of a Confederate artillery officer from Alabama who died 158 years ago in the town of Culpeper could soon be removed as the name of a town of Culpeper reservoir.
A Town Council committee made that recommendation this week.
In the 1960s, Lake Pelham was named after John Pelham, whose major link to Culpeper was that he died there on March 17, 1863, after being wounded in the Battle of Kelly’s Ford.
Town records do not indicate how Pelham was chosen as the name for the town lake, but it’s been referred to as such for more than 50 years. The name was affixed locally during the nation’s civil rights movement—around the time when Culpeper became the final county in Virginia to integrate its public schools.
There are those in town who believe the out-of-state Confederate reference is long outdated and needs to go.
Culpeper businessman, benefactor and longtime resident Joe Daniel, since the summer of 2020, has led that effort. Among those efforts, he has shared regular email correspondence with town officials requesting the name change, often referring to Pelham as a “slaver” and a “traitor.” Daniel has also spoken repeatedly at public meetings for a change in the Confederate culture that still persists in 2021.
He also formally requested that the town research how the lake came to be called Pelham and paid the town $205 for the research through a state Freedom of Information Act request. According to the research, the town code first referred to Lake Pelham in 1969, though no reference was found in Town Council minutes of how the name was chosen. It was also alternately referred to as Dam 50.
Daniel reasoned that if town council didn’t name it originally, there should be no issue with Town Council changing it.
Culpeper Town Councilman Frank Reaves Jr., a town native and African American, agreed with that sentiment. He said he has been approached by many townsfolk to lead efforts to recognize local Black contributions, perhaps with naming opportunities.
So at Wednesday’s meeting of the Light & Power and Water & Wastewater Committee, Reaves made a motion to change the name—and the committee advanced the recommendation.
“I think it is time to change a few things—there’s nothing wrong with that,” he said in a phone conversation on Thursday. “We can’t find out who named the lake and then now too we are trying to do some naming and recognition for our town Black residents.”
Reaves said it was not fitting for the town lake to be named for a Confederate at this point in time.
“We should try to work for the people—it’s not me—it’s what the people come and ask me,” he said, adding, “I like to help the public.”
Reaves said he thinks there are enough votes on the nine-member council to change the name. He has some ideas for a replacement name, including that of Dr. Barbour, a black physician who practiced on Davis Street in the 1950s. Dr. Barbour treated white and Black people, Reaves said, recalling the good medicine the doctor provided. Reaves said people would line up on the street to see the physician.
Reaves recalled another potentially worthy namesake for the Lake, a Mr. Dudley, a Black teacher in a local classroom for 41 years. The councilman recalled how the teacher would open up the gym at A.G. Richardson School, then segregated, during the summer so local kids could play basketball or shuffleboard.
Local African American funeral-home director Mr. Thompson could be another possible name for the lake considering how he gave back to the public or the late Johnson Lane, a World War II veteran and community leader, Reaves said.
Councilwoman Jamie Clancey has for months supported changing the name of Lake Pelham and involving the public in picking a replacement name. She made a motion last September for council to vote on the issue, but the motion died for lack of a second and the issue languished—until Reaves’ action this week at committee.
“The topic will be on the agenda for the next full council meeting in February for the whole council to vote on,” she said. “The vote will just be on the concept of changing the name. If it passes, how we do that will then be discussed.”
Daniel in an email on Wednesday said he is thankful for the town leaders and their willingness to correct an oversight.
“I am hopeful that the lake will be named for a person we are all proud to be associated with and represents the values and the character that the people of Culpeper admire and respect,” he said.
Daniel added that a geographical or historical name that residents love would also be appropriate.
“We are moving into the reality of the 21st century,” he said.
