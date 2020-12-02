Culpeper parents with child care costs due to pandemic may apply for grants

Parents and legal guardians residing in Culpeper with children in kindergarten through 8th grade may qualify to receive pandemic-related financial assistance.
The county on Wednesday morning released more information about the new, “Childcare/Workforce Relief” grant program approved Tuesday by the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. The program is for parents or legal guardians who incurred increased child care costs or experienced lost or reduced wages from August through October directly as a result of public and private schools not operating in person due to COVID-19, according to a release from grant program administrator, Culpeper Human Services.
To apply, parents or guardians must disclose dates of birth and social security numbers of qualifying children, physical address, etc. They must also complete an application that is signed, submitted and received in a timely fashion, along with required accompanying documentation. The deadline to apply for the grant through Culpeper Human Services is 4 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Any award or benefit is limited to one per household. There is no guarantee of award or benefit under the program, the release stated, and the actual award amount is unknown at this time.
Support Local Journalism
Funds will be distributed equally per household from an approved total grant pool amount of $730,000. The money is from federal CARES Act pandemic relief dollars awarded to the county.
Paper applications are available at Culpeper Human Services, 1835 Industry Dr., Culpeper.
Electronic applications will be posted at https://www.culpeperhumanservices.org and https://web.culpepercounty.gov/Services/Family-Services. The application is also attached to this article on the Star-Exponent webiste.
Completed applications, along with all required verification documents may be returned to childcarehelp@culpeperhumanservices.org, or put in the drop box at Human Services, 1835 Industry Dr. in Culpeper or mailed to CHS, P. O. Box 1355, Culpeper, Virginia 22701.
Grant administrators advised that all required information must be submitted in totality and by the deadline ensure that an eligibility determination may be made. Missing and late information could disqualify an application.
Culpeper town and county parents with questions or who need assistance can leave a voicemail message at 540/229-4486 and someone will reply as soon as possible. Questions may also be sent to childcarehelp@culpeperhumanservices.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!