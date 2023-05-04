Dozens of community members gathered in the Culpeper County Courthouse courtyard at noon Thursday to bow their heads as they participated in a local observance of National Day of Prayer.

The annual program is held on the first Thursday in May, inviting people to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, according to NationalDayofPrayer.org.

In Culpeper, local pastors representing various Christian denominations, each prayed for a specific area of humankind—elected officials, first responders, media, military, churches, schools and families.

The Rev. Erick Kalenga, pastor at His Village Church, led the yearly program in the courtyard, next to the Culpeper County Jail.

Culpeper gospel singer Octavia Yates provided music for the prayer gathering that started with sunshine and ended with light rain. In attendance were various members of the sheriff’s office, town police, the judiciary, local and state government and business reps along with church leaders.

The theme for 2023 National Day of Prayer is, “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” from the New Testament Book of James in the Bible.