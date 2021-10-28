Culpeper partners offer free COVID-19 testing

To help meet the Culpeper community’s needs, Wellspring Health Services, UVA Culpeper Medical Center, Culpeper County and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are collaborating to offer free COVID-19 testing.

Free, rapid tests will be provided at Wellspring’s offsite location at the Culpeper County parking lot, across from Yowell Meadow Park at 100 N. Blue Ridge Ave., the four partners announced Thursday.

Until Dec. 30 or when funding runs out), the free testing will be available for people who meet certain criteria. Those criteria are:

—A resident of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock counties.

—Or is a school employee, a first responder or a health-care worker who works in the Health District’s five counties.

—And exhibits COVID-19 symptoms.

Priority will be given to uninsured or underinsured patients.

“This project builds on the work of our community partners, in the effort to make testing available for all district residents,” Dr. Colin Greene, the district’s acting director, said in a statement.