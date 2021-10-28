 Skip to main content
Culpeper partners offer free COVID-19 testing
Culpeper partners offer free COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 microscope scan

An electron microscope shows the novel coronavirus (the round objects), which causes COVID-19 disease. This virus was isolated from a patient in the United States.

 NIAD-ROCKY MOUNTAIN LABORATORIES

To help meet the Culpeper community’s needs, Wellspring Health Services, UVA Culpeper Medical Center, Culpeper County and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are collaborating to offer free COVID-19 testing.

Free, rapid tests will be provided at Wellspring’s offsite location at the Culpeper County parking lot, across from Yowell Meadow Park at 100 N. Blue Ridge Ave., the four partners announced Thursday.

Until Dec. 30 or when funding runs out), the free testing will be available for people who meet certain criteria. Those criteria are:

—A resident of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock counties.

—Or is a school employee, a first responder or a health-care worker who works in the Health District’s five counties.

—And exhibits COVID-19 symptoms.

Priority will be given to uninsured or underinsured patients.

“This project builds on the work of our community partners, in the effort to make testing available for all district residents,” Dr. Colin Greene, the district’s acting director, said in a statement.

“We encourage anyone who has symptoms and needs to be tested, especially those without insurance, to use this free testing site,” Dr. Khalid Athar, Wellspring’s CEO, said.

To make an appointment, call 540-718-9743. A Wellspring representative will complete a screening and schedule qualified patients for their free test.

For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the Health District’s COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302 or email AskRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov.

For the latest on COVID-19, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

