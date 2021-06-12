Culpeper pastors reflect on pandemic, eye future

After a November 2019 fire destroyed Shiloh’s 120-year-old building in Brandy Station, Culpeper’s response to the tragedy exemplified the community’s approach to helping others, regardless of race or religion, Washington said.

“When Dr. King died, he left us a legacy,” Washington said during a January 2020 ceremony honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “It’s not about the color of your skin, but the condition of your heart. Why can’t we get along? The reason we hear often is that we fear each other.”

Revisiting this thought in a recent interview, Washington said the trial of the fire, followed almost immediately by the COVID-19 pandemic, was faced by the local religious community in a spirit of unity and compassion.

“We still have divisions to deal with,” the pastor said. “But I’m grateful for the ways people reached out to one another during a time of crisis.”

Washington quoted Dr. King: “If you can’t fly, then run; if you can’t run, then walk; if you can’t walk, then crawl; but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”