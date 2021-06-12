Culpeper pastors reflect on pandemic, eye future

Culpeper-area congregations have taken solace in their faith during the COVID-19 pandemic. But how congregants apply the past year’s struggles to their worship and works going forward is yet to be seen, three local religious leaders tell the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
“I believe our congregation has become more grateful and humbled,” said the Rev. Reese Washington, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Brandy Station. “Many churches appeared to be working together more, for the sake of the Kingdom.”
The struggles that came in 2020—both from the spread of a new, deadly disease and social upheaval from political and racial strife —remain hurdles, said Pastor Dan Carlton, who leads Culpeper Baptist Church.
“We will need to process a lot of fear, anxiety, frustration and anger,” Carlton said. “We need to re-learn how to demonstrate grace and kindness.”
Pastor John Hemming of Culpeper United Methodist Church said a huge blessing is people’s ability to recognize that God is still working.
“It’s a great lesson for all of us to be able to cry out to the Lord and know He is there, to ask for His help,” Hemming said. “We’ve realized we still need each other, we have to take care of each other.”
Rising from ashes
After a November 2019 fire destroyed Shiloh’s 120-year-old building in Brandy Station, Culpeper’s response to the tragedy exemplified the community’s approach to helping others, regardless of race or religion, Washington said.
“When Dr. King died, he left us a legacy,” Washington said during a January 2020 ceremony honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “It’s not about the color of your skin, but the condition of your heart. Why can’t we get along? The reason we hear often is that we fear each other.”
Revisiting this thought in a recent interview, Washington said the trial of the fire, followed almost immediately by the COVID-19 pandemic, was faced by the local religious community in a spirit of unity and compassion.
“We still have divisions to deal with,” the pastor said. “But I’m grateful for the ways people reached out to one another during a time of crisis.”
Washington quoted Dr. King: “If you can’t fly, then run; if you can’t run, then walk; if you can’t walk, then crawl; but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
The area’s churches, businesses and individuals reached out to Shiloh after the fire, providing support in the form of materials, building supplies and financial donations. In May 2020, ground was broken for a new building where the old one had stood. Now completely rebuilt, the church will soon open for in-person worship.
Washington said a Thank You Service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 15055 Stevensburg Road. The public is invited to attend.
“We’re very grateful for all the support we’ve been given,” Washington said. “We really want to show our gratitude and let the community see the beautiful church they have built.”
Regular worship services start at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 20, he said.
“I believe this time of COVID has made churches focus more,” Washington said. “People are seeking answers, and they don’t want just a religious experience. We’re more aware of other issues in society that the church has to address.”
A 247-year heritage
While recalibrating his church’s mission after the pandemic is a challenge, Carlton said he is excited to see what the future brings.
“Culpeper Baptist is 247 years old,” he said. “We have come through tough times before, and this is our opportunity to demonstrate our faith and hope in God.”
In the church’s earliest days, its pastors helped establish religious freedom in the United States’ post-Revolutionary era. The church has been part of Culpeper’s history since 1774.
The pandemic brought a profound sense of loss as people were unable to worship together or support one another in the celebrations and sorrows of life, Carlton said.
“Funerals, especially, have been hard,” he said. “And I think we may be living with the aftermath of those social and spiritual losses for years to come.”
The pastor expressed satisfaction at several successes, including the church leaders’ efforts to keep the Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center open for families.
“They have been open every day serving the needs of families, and we are immensely proud and grateful for Amy Martin, Erica Weaver, Lee Ann Warstler and the staff of the CDC for the work they have done,” Carlton said.
The church’s virtual women’s Sunday School class has thrived in that setting, and free tutoring and other support for teenagers have continued throughout the past year.
“It’s been wonderful to see folks reconnect with Culpeper Baptist online,” Carlton said, noting how many members have said they tune into multiple services as they share worship with children or parents living some distance away.
Carlton said he doubts church membership or operations will completely return to ‘normal’ after the pandemic ebbs.
“We’re still only at about 45 percent of pre-pandemic attendance in-person,” he said. “It’s unclear what it will look like, going forward, with seniors more comfortable with technology and others simply choosing to stay home and not engage.”
Although his congregation has faced the challenges of the past year, Carlton said he believes the real work lies ahead for American churches.
“We need to rebuild relational bridges to our community and demonstrate the grace and truth of Jesus Christ through our everyday lives,” he said.
A COVID diagnosis
At the height of the pandemic in September 2020, Pastor Hemming and seven other Culpeper Methodist Church members were diagnosed with COVID-19 after they gathered in the sanctuary to record music for a virtual worship service.
“It was a surprise—it really brought home the reality of it,” Hemming said. Church members worked closely with the Rappahannock-Rapdian Health District to address the outbreak, quarantining themsleves and taking part in contact tracing. It was a low point for Hemming and others in his congregation, the pastor said.
Hemming, who became the church’s pastor in July 2019, was still new when the pandemic hit in early 2020.
“It’s been a real journey,” he said. “Probably, the biggest challenge has been trying to engage with people. Not having that in-person connection was really difficult.”
Reflecting on that time, Hemming described the fellowship that comes with sharing a meal together, giving someone in need of comfort a hug, sharing sorrows and joys when assembling to worship God with a full church each week.
“It was difficult to figure out what’s happening, who needs help, who’s in the hospital, who needs prayers,” he said. “With that lack of community gathering together physically, so many things get damaged.”
Dividing church members into lists, leaders began regularly phoning members to see how they were doing and what needs they had.
Hemming said he and others learned to pivot quickly, adapting to new methods of delivery each week as they navigated and experimented with a blend of indoor and outdoor services along with virtual offerings.
As soon as coronavirus vaccines became available, Hemming and his staff sought out the shots. As more and more Culpeper-area residents have done the same, Hemming said he could feel his own hopes and those of his membership rise.
“Knowing that more bodies are getting injected with a COVID-19 vaccine, our community is breathing a sigh of relief,” Hemming said.
On Easter Sunday, the pastor sensed a release of some of the pandemic tension. Two worship services were scheduled that day outside the 64-year-old church building on Oaklawn Drive.
“Both services were well attended, and it was a blessing to share the good news of Christ’s resurrection from the grave—He is alive!” Hemming said.
“During our 10 a.m. service [on Easter Sunday], four families became members of Culpeper UMC and six people were baptized,” he added.
“That was a huge ray of light, reminding me that God is still working, God is still good, and God is still calling us to be the church, spreading this message with our words and our actions—even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hemming said.
540/317-2986