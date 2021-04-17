 Skip to main content
Culpeper PD: 2 men fled Target through side door with cart full of electronics
Culpeper PD: 2 men fled Target through side door with cart full of electronics

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men suspected of stealing a shopping cart full of electronics from Target on the evening on April 12.

The incident took place between 9:40 and 10 p.m. when the men entered the store on Montanus Drive in the town of Culpeper near closing time. They reportedly filled up a cart with electronics and fled out a side fire-escape door.

The two suspects loaded the items into the trunk of a four-door Nissan Altima, gray in color, driven by a third suspect, police said.

Able to ID the suspects? Contact Master Police Officer Detective Barone at 540/727-3430 ext. 5530 or the 24-hour non-emergency dispatch line at 540/727-7900 reference CPD case #2104-0093. Leave anonymous tips with Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov .

