Culpeper PD accepting public comment as it seeks professional re-accreditation

The Culpeper Police Department is accepting public comment in the coming week on its ability to comply with industry professional standards as the local agency seeks voluntary reaccreditation through the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies.

An out-of-state professional team will conduct an on-site assessment this Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 to examine all aspects of the accredited department's policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.

Due to COVID-19, the on-site assessment will be conducted in a virtual environment, according to a news release from the Culpeper PD. Reassessment Team Leader Dr. Michael Webb and Team Member Lieutenant Daniel will verify that the Culpeper Police Department meets CALEA’s standards for advanced re-accreditation. This is a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, according to the PD.

Webb is a faculty member at Capella University School of Public Leadership after retiring from a 37-year law enforcement career in Massachusetts. Clark serves with the Suwanee, Georgia Police Department, since 1991.

