Culpeper PD accepting public comment as it seeks professional re-accreditation

The Culpeper Police Department is accepting public comment in the coming week on its ability to comply with industry professional standards as the local agency seeks voluntary reaccreditation through the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies.
An out-of-state professional team will conduct an on-site assessment this Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 to examine all aspects of the accredited department's policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.
Due to COVID-19, the on-site assessment will be conducted in a virtual environment, according to a news release from the Culpeper PD. Reassessment Team Leader Dr. Michael Webb and Team Member Lieutenant Daniel will verify that the Culpeper Police Department meets CALEA’s standards for advanced re-accreditation. This is a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, according to the PD.
Webb is a faculty member at Capella University School of Public Leadership after retiring from a 37-year law enforcement career in Massachusetts. Clark serves with the Suwanee, Georgia Police Department, since 1991.
The Culpeper Police Department received its initial accreditation in 2005, and was re-accredited in 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2017. Since the last assessment, CALEA has reviewed all of standards, policies, and practices of the Culpeper Police Department.
Agency employees and the public can offer comments for the process from 10 a.m. to noon this Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 540/ 829-5520. Comments will be taken directly by the assessment team during this public call-in session.
As part of the virtual on-site assessment, agency employees and the public can also offer comments at the public information session via GoTo Meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 27. To provide a public comment to the assessment team, contact snicholson@culpeperva.gov or 540/829-5511.
A private computer, in addition, will be set up in the Culpeper Police PD front lobby for public comments addressing the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. To request a copy of the standards, contact Major Chris Settle at csettle@culpeperva.gov or 540/829-5516.
Submit written comments by mail to the: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, lnc. 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Gainesville, VA 20155 or www.calea.org
