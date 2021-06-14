Culpeper PD accredited for 6th time: 'it is our goal to get it right every time'

Culpeper Police Dept. got the spotlight again recently for all the right reasons with the award of its 6th advanced re-accreditation, meaning the 55-member force once again met hundreds of best practices for community policing.
It’s considered the gold standard for police professionalism and it rubs off on community interactions in Culpeper on a daily basis.
Craig Hartley, executive director of The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies–CALEA–was present at last week’s Culpeper Town Council meeting to mark the occasion. The accreditation nonprofit based in Gainesville has been around since 1979.
“45 years ago there was not a call for police reform, but police professionalism in a way that delivered what the community needed and had confidence in the services,” said Hartley.
“What that means police reform started some 40 years ago … you can be proud to know your Culpeper Police embraces that completely to build confidence in the services in they provide.”
Professional policing per CALEA standards is about continuous improvement, Hartley told town council and a large contingent from the Culpeper PD assembled in the board meeting room on Main Street.
“The marks or metrics you put against your measures of success,” he said.
Culpeper PD was first CALEA accredited in 2005 and every three years thereafter.
Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins, surrounded by various members of the 55-member force, including command staff Maj. Chris Settle and Capt. Tim Chilton, recalled when former Chief Dan Boring brought CALEA to the local agency more than 15 years ago.
“Truth be known we didn’t know a whole lot about what it was or what it stood for – sum it up, it means we have best practices and we follow them,” said Jenkins. “It is something we embody as an agency, a culture. Does that mean we get it right every time we go out? No, but it is our goal to get it right every time we go out and to gain the community’s trust.”
The Culpeper native and longtime law enforcement professional said, “It has been a privilege to serve as their chief. Is there any more difficult time to be in law enforcement?” Jenkins asked. “I don’t think so.”
While townsfolk are sleeping at night, the Culpeper PD is out there keeping the community safe, he said. CALEA is not a chief, manager or mayor’s program – it’s a community program, Jenkins said of broad feedback on agency performance from the public as part of the process.
“Our community is far better than a lot we see on the news every single night,” the local police chief said, thanking the town manager, mayor and vice mayor and all of town council for all its support.
“Supporting these men and women means an awful lot to a lot of these folks,” Jenkins said. “We work hard to earn that trust these folks stand by me. Our commitment is to keep our community the very best and safest in the commonwealth.”
As the town of Culpeper continues to grow in population, the police department is increasingly called upon to de-escalate mental health situations involving barricaded subjects with guns, as was seen in recent months, amidst the lockdown and pandemic.
This year, one man climbed a cell phone tower and stood on the edge until he was successfully talked away from it by trained town officers. In both situations, there was no loss of life. Last week, town police assisted on site with a water rescue following heavy rains while patrolling many flooded roads.
In 2020, the force took more than 15,000 calls for service. Calls were down slightly for the first part of 2021, compared to in 2020, according to a May 2021 town police report to town council.
Culpeper PD responded to 329 domestic calls in 2020, the most of any other category. Not all domestic calls are a part one crime, but statistics are requested, according to police. Domestic calls can be the most dangerous of all calls for service, and are overall down for the first part of 2021, according the report.
Police responded to 309 larceny reports in 2020, the top part one crime reported. There were two homicides in town in 2020, according to town report.
Finally, Culpeper Police responded to 237 traffic crashes last year, issued more than 1,100 summonses and 604 parking tickets.
In addition to fighting crime, Culpeper Police officers and command staff frequently attend many community events and meetings, with CRI, town government, ribbon cuttings for new town businesses and as a member of Blue Ridge Narcotics task force. The five-county task force reported, as of May, 60 documented heroin overdoses in the Culpeper area, 11 fatal so far in 2021. Drug-related calls are a daily part of local policing.
The local agency also continues to navigate COVID-19 and has vaccinated its employees. In May, Culpeper PD rode down Main Street with the Red Knights firefighters motorcycle group and will be present for the Culpeper Fourth of July Celebration. It’s all in a day’s work for the members of the Culpeper PD.
CALEA reported nearly 1,200 law enforcement members in 2020, including 76 new and 27 withdrawals, according to the online annual report. There are more than three dozen CALEA-accredited agencies in Virginia, including Culpeper PD and the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, since 2019. The Culpeper agencies are the only two in the five-county region to have met CALEA standards.
Former Vice Mayor Bobby Ryan, also a former chairman of the town council public safety committee, in public remarks at last week’s meeting said, “We have the best small town police force in the commonwealth of Virginia and they prove it year after year after year. I thank them immensely.”
(540) 825-4315