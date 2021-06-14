Culpeper PD accredited for 6th time: 'it is our goal to get it right every time'

Culpeper PD was first CALEA accredited in 2005 and every three years thereafter.

Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins, surrounded by various members of the 55-member force, including command staff Maj. Chris Settle and Capt. Tim Chilton, recalled when former Chief Dan Boring brought CALEA to the local agency more than 15 years ago.

“Truth be known we didn’t know a whole lot about what it was or what it stood for – sum it up, it means we have best practices and we follow them,” said Jenkins. “It is something we embody as an agency, a culture. Does that mean we get it right every time we go out? No, but it is our goal to get it right every time we go out and to gain the community’s trust.”

The Culpeper native and longtime law enforcement professional said, “It has been a privilege to serve as their chief. Is there any more difficult time to be in law enforcement?” Jenkins asked. “I don’t think so.”

While townsfolk are sleeping at night, the Culpeper PD is out there keeping the community safe, he said. CALEA is not a chief, manager or mayor’s program – it’s a community program, Jenkins said of broad feedback on agency performance from the public as part of the process.