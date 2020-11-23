Culpeper PD: man pays delivery driver with counterfeit money

Culpeper Police are seeking help in identifying a male suspect they say gave fake money to a food delivery driver.

The reported incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 outside of a hotel on the town’s south side, according to a PD news release. The suspect requested food delivery to the local hotel, allegedly paid with the counterfeit currency and was given change back, police said.

The man was seen walking away from the back of the hotel towards Southridge Parkway or Willis Lane. The suspect is described as being in his early to mid-30s, 6’2” to 6’4” tall with glasses and a face mask.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored NY Yankees baseball cap, a black Nike jacket with gray trim, Adidas athletic pants and dark-colored Air Jordan sandals.

Anyone with information in identifying the man should call Officer S. Yeiser at 540/727-3430 ext. 5534, dispatch at 540/727-7900 reference case # 2011-0132, anonymously to Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.