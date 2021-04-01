Culpeper PD nationally accredited; but recruitment a challenge

The Culpeper Police Department recently earned its sixth national advanced accreditation certification from the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies.
The achievement came following a panel interview by CALEA commissioners at its virtual conference on March 26, according to a release from Culpeper PD. The milestone also occurs at a time when law enforcement ranks are diminishing, the local police chief said.
This latest accreditation for Culpeper PD also came with a Meritorious Achievement award for the local agency’s long history of following established best practices in all areas of law enforcement.
Culpeper Police Chief Chris R. Jenkins, Major Chris Settle, and Support Manager Stacey Nicholson appeared before the three-member panel to answer questions about the department and its operations.
Commissioners additionally reviewed the assessment report prepared in November by two law enforcement professionals from outside of Virginia. Retired from a 37-year career in law enforcement, Dr. Michael Webb, a faculty member at Capella’s School of Public Service & Leadership, reviewed Culpeper PD compliance with specified standards. Lt. Daniel Clark of the Suwanee Police Department in Georgia also reviewed compliance.
Webb wrote the 25-page assessment report of the Culpeper PD after conducting 31 interviews regarding all areas of law enforcement and reviewing policies, practices and procedures.
The Culpeper Police Department voluntarily requested the assessment team focus on its use of force policies and reporting, officer wellness, technology, recruitment and retention and community outreach, the agency release stated.
Serving on the CALEA panel that questioned the Culpeper PD leadership were Sheriff Kevin Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Chief Marlon Lynch of the Michigan State University PD and Col. Matthew Packard with Colorado State Patrol.
To achieve CALEA advanced accreditation, a voluntary program, the Culpeper PD met 484 standards, established written directives for these standards and proved compliance.
“This award of advanced accreditation does not come easy,” said CALEA President Anthony Purcell, Chief of Police at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, in a statement. “Agencies must go through a rigorous review and evaluation of their organization and then implement the necessary policy and procedure changes. The process does not stop at that point.
“By voluntarily choosing to seek CALEA advanced accreditation, the agency commits to an ongoing review of adherence to standards. Each community with CALEA advanced accredited agencies should feel confident that their public safety organization is going above and beyond and operating under the highest standards in public safety.”
Of Virginia’s 340 law enforcement agencies, only 34 are CALEA accredited.
Achieving the designation is truly the gold standard in public safety, said Chief Jenkins.
“And a true testament to the hard work that the men and women of this agency do each day in our community,” he added. “Especially during these trying times, CALEA accreditation is a report card to our community from outside subject matter experts that shows that the Culpeper PD is meeting nationally established best practices. We are thankful to have such a supportive community who embraces the CALEA accreditation process. We will continue to evaluate the services we deliver, meet with citizens and stakeholders of our community, and listen to them in an continuing effort to make us a better law enforcement agency.”
CALEA Executive Director W. Craig Hartley Jr. will publicly present the CALEA Advanced Re-Accreditation Certification with Meritorious Achievement at the Culpeper Town Council meeting at 7 p.m. on May 11.
At recent meeting of the Town Council Public Safety Committee, Jenkins noted that maintaining staffing is a big issue right now for law enforcement agencies not just in Culpeper but nationwide.
“There are a number of folks who just left and got out of the business,” the local police chief said.
He noted the impact on recruitment of the “criminal justice reform” package enacted this session by the Virginia General Assembly.
Among measures adopted were a ban on chokeholds, new restrictions on no-knock warrants and expanding the grounds to decertify officers who commit misconduct, among many others.
Chief Jenkins said he had never seen “such an impact” in one session, holding up a small booklet of all the changes law enforcement agencies will now have to navigate.
“Not a lot of things in there for public safety or victims,” he said. “We are treading on new turf.”
For a 20-year-old cop just starting out, it’s tough to know how the new laws apply to them, Jenkins said.
“It’s a challenging time to have to update all the policies and procedures with the new laws—it is a tremendous undertaking,” said Jenkins. “It’s very tough right now being a law enforcement officer and keeping our communities safe.”
The Culpeper PD, like in communities across America, are seeing a tremendous uptick in mental health calls, the chief added. Some days, officers spend their entire shift at the hospital waiting for mental health evaluations. The bad news, Jenkins added, is there are no state hospital beds for folks needing them.
“They’re going back home,” he said. “The General Assembly didn’t fix any of those problems.”
The Culpeper PD works closely with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services to train its officers to respond to those experiencing a mental health crisis.
“They get it,” Jenkins said of the partner agency. “The mental health system in Virginia is completely broken … it’s broken in this community. But it’s every single night.”
Finding a mental health professional willing to put on a ballistics vest and respond with law enforcement to crisis calls has proved very difficult, the police chief said. The Virginia General Assembly provided no new tools to help the issue in the past session, Jenkins added, “So we’ll deal with them here.”
540/825-4315