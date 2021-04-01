Culpeper PD nationally accredited; but recruitment a challenge

“And a true testament to the hard work that the men and women of this agency do each day in our community,” he added. “Especially during these trying times, CALEA accreditation is a report card to our community from outside subject matter experts that shows that the Culpeper PD is meeting nationally established best practices. We are thankful to have such a supportive community who embraces the CALEA accreditation process. We will continue to evaluate the services we deliver, meet with citizens and stakeholders of our community, and listen to them in an continuing effort to make us a better law enforcement agency.”