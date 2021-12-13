Culpeper PD Outstanding Citizen for December is Councilman Keith Price

Outgoing Culpeper Town Councilman and Army veteran Keith Price ends the year on patriotic note as the police department’s recipient of the Amazing Citizen Award for December.

The local resident after traveling the world with the military, including service in Baghdad, has left a mark on this small-town by supporting various monuments.

Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524, Price has led efforts for “Homage” in Wine Street Memorial Park for veterans of World War II and Korea, and was there to help with the recent addition to Yowell Meadow Park of the Charters of Freedom.

As a member of the Sons of the American Revolution Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, he also worked on the marker to that colonial fighting group, and advocated for a new fountain at Rockwater Park.

Price will be honored for his contributions to the town at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 16 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. as part of the monthly combined Neighborhood Watch meeting run by Culpeper PD.

The program will also be streamed live on the Culpeper PD Facebook page.