Culpeper PD restarts Combined Neighborhood Watch meetings

“Everybody comes, gives you that opportunity to talk to everybody,” he said. “We’re excited for it to start coming back around.”

Neighborhood issues and criminal activity in the town of Culpeper remained the same during the pandemic, noted Banks.

“Coming out of the pandemic, just expectations of what people were used to or how things have changed,” he said. “That’s why our guest speaker is going to be talking about mental health services—could people access the mental health services they really needed during the pandemic?

“The self-isolation, of being home, not going out, not being able to see people. Now that everything is starting to come back up it’s almost like people have to relearn certain things,” Banks said. “For neighborhoods, getting out more and talking to your neighbors.”

Calls for service to the Culpeper PD totaled 15,067 in 2020 compared to 15,134 in 2019, according to monthly activity reports to the Town Council Public Safety Committee. There were two homicides in town in 2020 and 21 aggravated assaults-compared to 13 in 2019. There were 309 domestic calls in 2020 compared to 321 in 2019, according to data.