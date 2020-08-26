Culpeper PD seeking man in reported larceny of cell phone from supermarket

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking help in identifying a man suspected of taking a cell phone put down by a customer in a local supermarket.
The reported larceny occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23 inside Martin’s grocery store on Montanus Drive. A shopper left his cell phone on a display in the store while shopping, according to a police department news release.
Shortly thereafter, a man was seen on surveillance camera taking the phone off of the display and allegedly putting it in his back pocket, police said.
Police described him as a white male in his 20s with dark color facial hair. He was wearing a baseball cap, green logo shirt and light-colored ripped jeans. The man has tattoos on both forearms.
Anyone with information about his identity should contact Master Police Officer David Cole at 540/727-3430 ext. 5570 or the 24-hour non-emergency dispatch line at 540/727-7900 referencing case #2008-0153. Share tips anonymously at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.
