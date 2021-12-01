Culpeper PD seeking runaway teen last seen in town Nov. 13

The public’s help is being sought in locating a missing runaway last seen Nov. 13 at her guardian’s home in the town of Culpeper.

Ofelia Gomez Perez is described as a Hispanic female, 17-years-old, 5’-tall and weighing around 115 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes, according to an alert from Culpeper Police Dept.

Perez is believed to be with her boyfriend, 25-yearpold Sergio Morales, and was last known to be somewhere in Pennsylvania. The guardian was able to make contact with Perez by phone and she advised that they would return to Culpeper, but never showed, according to police. The duo’s mode of travel is unknown.

Anything with information about Perez’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Norma McGuckin at 540/727-3430 ext. 5523, the 24-hour dispatch line at 540/727-7900 or anonymously through Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-7300 or tips@culpeperva.gov