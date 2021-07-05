 Skip to main content
Culpeper PD seeking tips in vehicle crash, with injuries, early Saturday
Culpeper PD seeking tips in vehicle crash, with injuries, early Saturday

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a motor vehicle crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 at the intersection of Woodcrest Loop and Monument Lane.

A car came around the corner at a high rate of speed striking a parked truck in the vicinity. The car’s occupants suffered severe, life-threatening, injuries, according to the PD. The crash is actively being investigated at this time.

Have any information about this incident? Contact Lt. A. Terrill at 540/727-3430 or 540/727-7900. The PD is also seeking anyone who may have camera and/or surveillance footage recording in the area of the crash at the time of the incident.

Footage can be emailed or uploaded through the CRIMEWATCH website by submitting a tip below. Reference CPD Case #2107-0013.

For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

