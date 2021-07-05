Culpeper PD seeking tips in vehicle crash, with injuries, early Saturday

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a motor vehicle crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 at the intersection of Woodcrest Loop and Monument Lane.
A car came around the corner at a high rate of speed striking a parked truck in the vicinity. The car’s occupants suffered severe, life-threatening, injuries, according to the PD. The crash is actively being investigated at this time.
Have any information about this incident? Contact Lt. A. Terrill at 540/727-3430 or 540/727-7900. The PD is also seeking anyone who may have camera and/or surveillance footage recording in the area of the crash at the time of the incident.
Footage can be emailed or uploaded through the CRIMEWATCH website by submitting a tip below. Reference CPD Case #2107-0013.
For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.