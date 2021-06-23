 Skip to main content
Culpeper PD seeking to ID woman suspected in Walmart larceny
Culpeper PD seeking to ID woman suspected in Walmart larceny

Culpeper Police are attempting to identify a woman suspected in a larceny that took place around noon on June 5 at the local Walmart.

She is described as a black female, possibly in her 40s or 50s, with gray hair parted to the side and a shaved portion on the side of her head. She was seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and black sneakers and was accompanied by two juveniles during the larceny incident, police said.

All three people left the Walmart and got onto a white transit bus. Have information? Contact 540/727-3430, 727-7900, 727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

