Culpeper PD seeking to ID woman suspected in Walmart larceny

Culpeper Police are attempting to identify a woman suspected in a larceny that took place around noon on June 5 at the local Walmart.

She is described as a black female, possibly in her 40s or 50s, with gray hair parted to the side and a shaved portion on the side of her head. She was seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and black sneakers and was accompanied by two juveniles during the larceny incident, police said.