Culpeper PD seeks driver in hit-and-run of pedestrian on North Main

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 in the 1000-block of North Main St.

According to witnesses, the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the vehicle struck them then fled north on Main St.

The suspect vehicle is a 2006-2013 silver or light gray smaller sedan style vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet or Pontiac, likely with damage to its passenger side and/or passenger mirror, according to a PD release. The suspect vehicle might be missing its black passenger mirror cover.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information about the suspect is asked to please contact K-9 MPO D. Cole at 540/727-3430 ext. 5570 or the Culpeper Communications Center at 540/727-7900 (reference CPD Case #2015-0095). For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or email tips@culpeperva.gov.