 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper PD seeks driver in hit-and-run of pedestrian on North Main
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper PD seeks driver in hit-and-run of pedestrian on North Main

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PD
Julia Cole

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 in the 1000-block of North Main St.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to witnesses, the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the vehicle struck them then fled north on Main St.

The suspect vehicle is a 2006-2013 silver or light gray smaller sedan style vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet or Pontiac, likely with damage to its passenger side and/or passenger mirror, according to a PD release. The suspect vehicle might be missing its black passenger mirror cover.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information about the suspect is asked to please contact K-9 MPO D. Cole at 540/727-3430 ext. 5570 or the Culpeper Communications Center at 540/727-7900 (reference CPD Case #2015-0095). For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or email tips@culpeperva.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey's 'sea snot' problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outer Banks vacationers: Don’t leave your guns behind
State and Regional News

Outer Banks vacationers: Don’t leave your guns behind

An Outer Banks cleaning service found a loaded pistol last week in the children’s room of a Kill Devil Hills beach house. The Glock handgun was found in a drawer in a room with bunk beds and toys in a closet, said Rebecca Lancaster, owner of Island Time Property Solutions. The room was used by adults last week, but a family with children moved in this week. “If the cleaners had not seen it, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News