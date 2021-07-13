Culpeper PD seeks help locating missing teen

Ingrid Pana-Gualna was last seen at 11 p.m. on July 5 at her guardians’ residence in the town of Culpeper. She is described as a Hispanic female, 15 years of age, 5 foot 4 inches, approximately 120 lbs., with long black hair and brown eyes.

The only known possessions that she may have taken with her is gold hoop earrings, according to police. It is unknown what means of travel she used to leave the home. It is possible the teen left to go be with a boyfriend somewhere in Houston, Texas, police said.