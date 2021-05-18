Culpeper PD seeks male suspect in shoplifting of TV from Walmart

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a man suspected of shoplifting a large TV from the local Walmart.
Two known incidents took place March 18 and March 27, according to a PD release. After walking into the store on James Madison Highway, the suspect got a shopping cart and walked to the electronics section. Here, he loaded a television into the cart, walked past all the checkout lines and out the front door, according to police.
Surveillance camera showed him fleeing into the parking lot and getting into the passenger side door of a dark-colored pickup truck, the release stated.
Anyone with ID information is asked to contact Officer D. Danks at 540/727-3430, non-emergency 24-hour dispatch at 540/727-7900, anonymously through Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.