Culpeper PD seeks trio in multiple vehicle tampers, larcenies in Southridge
Larcenies

The Culpeper PD is seeking assistance in identify three young white males in a series of vehicle larcenies in Southridge.

 CULPEPER POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying three suspects accused in multiple vehicle tampers and larcenies in the Southridge neighborhood in the early morning hours, 4 to 5 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

All three individuals appear to be white males in their teen to early 20's wearing darker colored clothing. One of the suspects wore a red beanie hat with a black mask, according to a release from Culpeper PD.

The second suspect had long red hair and carried a backpack. The third suspect appeared to be wearing a dark colored jacket with the hood up.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Sgt. Hickman at 540/727-3430 ext. 5588 or the PD Communications Center at 540/727-7900 reference CPD Case #2102-0136 or 2102-0138. For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

