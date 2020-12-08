Culpeper PD: teens or young men apparent suspects in Lakeview vehicle larcenies

“Vehicle tamperings and larcenies are crimes of opportunity,” Culpeper Police Department Chief Chris Jenkins said in a statement. “It’s one of the most common and most preventable crimes that my officers investigate. Criminals are always looking for easy targets and it doesn’t get much easier than an unlocked car with a purse, GPS, or even a firearm left inside. I encourage all residents to follow the 9PM Routine: every night remove all valuables from your vehicles, close your garage doors and lock your cars, and turn on any outdoor lights.”

He added, “We also encourage residents and business to register their security camera systems including systems like Ring doorbells. This information is confidential and only used by our detectives as a point of contact when investigating any crimes in the area. The registry form can be found on our website at www.culpeperpd.org under Forms.”

Anyone with information or additional video footage that may assist in identifying these suspects is asked to contact Master Police Officer Det. J. Barone at 540/727-3430 ext. 5530 or the 24-hour non-emergency dispatch line at 540/727-7900. Reference CPD Case #2012-0042.

For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov. There are cash rewards available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone who wishes to share video footage from home security systems can upload the footage to https://culpeperpdva.evidence.com/.../vehicle_tamperings2020