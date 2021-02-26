Culpeper PD uses 'less lethal' options in resolving barricade situation Thursday

On the same day its counterparts at the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office experienced a residential barricade situation that ended with a 44-year-old man dead, the Culpeper Police Department used less lethal options in resolving a situation in which a 24-year-old barricaded himself inside his house.
Around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 Culpeper Police Department officers responded to serve an Emergency Custody Order on a 24 year-old man experiencing a mental health crisis at a residence in the 700 block of Hawkshead Court in the Redwood Lakes housing development of Sperryville Pike in the town of Culpeper.
When officers attempted to make contact with the young man, he barricaded himself in an interior room of the residence, according to a new release on Friday from the Culpeper Police Department.
Additional officers, including Maj. Chris Settle and Capt. Timothy Chilton, responded to the residence to assist in safely ending the barricade situation, the release stated.
“Several officers and family members unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate with and deescalate the young man. Despite these attempts, the young man’s behavior continued to escalate to include creating a home-made weapon and attempting to provoke officers into using deadly force,” the release stated.
Culpeper PD Public Information Office Julia Cole said in follow-up correspondence the home-made weapon was an edged weapon, not an explosive device or firearm.
Police said the man started livestreaming the encounter on social media.
“In an effort to end the incident with minimal injury or any loss of life, officers forced entry into the barricaded room and successfully deployed less lethal options,” the police department release said.
Police secured the weapon and the man was taken into custody without further issue and checked by EMS scene for minor injuries. Officers served the Emergency Custody Order and he was transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.
“We are grateful for this peaceful resolution to such a dangerous and unpredictable situation,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins in a statement. “I’m proud of my officers for following their mental health crisis training and making all attempts to de-escalate this situation. We are relieved that this young man is alive and we hope he receives all of the support and services needed to make a full recovery.”
In a public service announcement, Culpeper PD reminded anyone considering self-harm that they are not alone and help is waiting. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 800-273-8255 and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Hotline is 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Both are confidential, free, and available 24/7 in English or Spanish. The SAMHSA hotline can provide referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.
Also on Thursday, around 9:40 a.m., the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office was called to do a welfare check on Donald Hairston at his home in the county on Horseshoe Drive.
The local man was agitated when deputies arrived, according to Virginia State Police, and proceeded to barricade himself inside the house.
At some point, after deputies reportedly attempted to de-escalate the situation, Hairston came outside, shot a gun and pointed it at deputies before he was fatally shot.
He died on the scene. Hairston was an Army veteran. State Police are handling the investigation.