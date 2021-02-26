Culpeper PD uses 'less lethal' options in resolving barricade situation Thursday

Police said the man started livestreaming the encounter on social media.

“In an effort to end the incident with minimal injury or any loss of life, officers forced entry into the barricaded room and successfully deployed less lethal options,” the police department release said.

Police secured the weapon and the man was taken into custody without further issue and checked by EMS scene for minor injuries. Officers served the Emergency Custody Order and he was transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.

“We are grateful for this peaceful resolution to such a dangerous and unpredictable situation,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins in a statement. “I’m proud of my officers for following their mental health crisis training and making all attempts to de-escalate this situation. We are relieved that this young man is alive and we hope he receives all of the support and services needed to make a full recovery.”