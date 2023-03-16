The Culpeper County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a subdivision of land for more homes just northwest of the Northridge neighborhood off Ira Hoffman Lane.

Northridge Estates, located in the Stevensburg District, will have 31 single-family homes on a nearly 32 acre lot off Chestnut Fork Road/Route 685.

The land is a former pasture that recently was rezoned by the Board of Supervisors for residential dwellings. The green parcel is adjacent to the multi-home residential development at Northridge.

The Planning Commission held a public hearing on March 8 that included comments from site developer, Ashburn-based Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC. They offered preliminary and finalized subdivision plans, permissible according to county rules because it will have less than 50 lots.

According to the plans created by Fredericksburg-based firm Legacy Engineering, the primary entrance to Northridge Estates will be from Chestnut Fork Road.

County Planner Sam McLearen said the subdivision is not connected to any nearby residents at Northridge due to a request by existing residents to keep it separate. The design includes future exits from Route 229.

Legacy has also been in discussion with the Virginia Department of Transportation regarding the addition of a turning taper going into the new housing development from Chestnut Fork Road.

While a taper is not required by VDOT’s standards, it is still recommending due to traffic levels. Commissioner Cindy Thornhill voiced her support for the taper due to the safety issues of ditches, which are part of the subdivision’s design to deal with storm water.

The firm’s vice-president Bruce Reese said there were ongoing negotiations between Legacy and VDOT regarding the taper for the best and safest opportunity on its connection to the road.

Legacy is offering a 100 foot taper while the department is asking for 200. VDOT is not asking for any other terms such as left turn lanes since they are not required.

Northridge Estates will have a pedestrian trail to the south, in the existing Northridge community, connecting to the sidewalk system on Ira Hoffman Lane leading to Culpeper County High School and Middle School. The trail is part of the proffers made in the agreement with the county.

Legacy decided to add sidewalks at the request of the commission. Commissioner Keith Price asked if adding the sidewalks would force cars to park on the street.

Legacy’s president Sara Fila reported that driveways would be 40 feet long and would allow for double parking, allowing for up to 4 cars, which would keep them from being parked on the streets.

The subdivision will also have some open fields to the south of the subdivision. Price asked if any amenities such as picnic tables would be made but noted that it wasn’t required. A homeowner’s association is also expected to be created for the subdivision.

The commission approved the subdivision on conditions that negotiations with VDOT be completed and that a stormwater permit be provided by the commonwealth’s Department of Environmental Quality.

They will be taken up by the county’s Board of Supervisors at a future meeting.