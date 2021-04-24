Culpeper planners ponder 'special provisions' for large solar projects

County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis, seated in the audience at the recent meeting in the county administration building, said she was working to address that.

“I think I can get you there,” she said.

Commission Vice Chairwoman Laura Rogers felt it would be important “to see the leases” to determine ownership of a project.

She later commented developers should be required to notify the county when a project changes ownership, as part of a proposed special provision section listing annual reporting requirements.

“I think that would be helpful to know who we’re dealing with,” Rogers said.

Everyone should be bound by the requirements, Alexis said of her understanding of what surety the planning commission seeks from the landowner, the project manager, etc.

“Bind everyone you can,” she said, “and make it very difficult to pass the baton” to a new owner.

The “default position” in a question of ownership will be the landowner, Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen said.

Alexis said, “We want to be able to have as much accountability for all parties.”