Culpeper Police arrest Manassas man wanted in multi-jurisdiction credit card theft, fraud spree

A Manassas man is facing multiple fraud charges in several jurisdictions after police say he stole a woman’s wallet out of her purse sitting in a shopping cart in the Culpeper Walmart on Friday afternoon.

A Culpeper Police Captain on the job was in the right place at the right time, leading to a quick arrest.

Around 12:04 p.m. on Jan. 13, Culpeper County E911 received a call about the wallet larceny that had just occurred at the Super Center on James Madison Highway as the woman was shopping with her toddler grandchild.

Walmart loss prevention associates quickly provided a video and description of the suspect and his vehicle, according to a release Friday night from Master Police Officer Julia Cole, spokesperson.

Across town on South Main Street, Culpeper Police Capt. Tim Chilton was canvassing from an unmarked police vehicle when observed the vehicle involved in the wallet theft parked in front of a business. Then he watched as the suspect left the business, got into his vehicle and left the area, Cole said.

Police said the man had already used the credit cards in the stolen wallet. A marked police vehicle responded to conduct a traffic stop.

Santiago Rojas Villegas, 22, of Manassas with subsequently charged with felony credit card fraud, three counts of felony credit card theft and misdemeanor petit larceny.

He was also served on outstanding warrants from Prince William County Police Dept. for identity theft, credit card fraud, grand larceny, three counts of credit card theft and three counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Rojas Villegas also had warrants out of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for credit card theft, identity theft, petit larceny and credit card fraud. He is being held at the Culpeper County Jail.

Based on the investigation, it was determined Rojas Villegas at Walmart when he observed the woman’s open purse in her cart.

He waited until her attention was elsewhere before reportedly reaching into the purse and grabbing her wallet, according to Cole. Rojas Villegas left the store and fled the area in a vehicle. The woman’s grandchild alerted to her what happened and she notified store employees, who called police.

Property belonging to the woman was located in the suspect’s vehicle as well as evidence he had already used the victim’s cards to obtain money by false pretenses, Cole said.

The outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions were soon discovered. Rojas Villegas was arrested and his vehicle towed back to the Culpeper Police Department to be searched for additional evidence. Additional charges might result from the outcome of this investigation, Cole said.

“This is yet again another example of people from other jurisdictions coming to our town to commit crimes against our citizens and businesses,” said Chilton. “And once more we’ve seen the swift response of our officers and detectives lead to the timely successful apprehension of a suspect. The exceptional professionalism of our officers and detectives has made Culpeper and our neighboring communities safer. I encourage our community members to always be aware of their surroundings. Criminals are always looking for opportunities and victims.”

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer M. Hays at 540/727-3430 ext. 5560 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Submit anonymous tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.