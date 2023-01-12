Culpeper Police arrest Woodbridge duo wanted in string of regional larcenies

Culpeper Police arrested two Woodbridge men last week wanted in a string of thefts across the region.

Around 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 6, Master Police Officer A. Cooper responded to a residence in the 2000-block of Walnut Branch Dr. in Highpoint for a larceny that occurred that morning around 5 a.m.

The victim reported several high-value lawn maintenance tools had been stolen from the back of their truck. The victim’s home security system captured a suspicious vehicle, a white utility Home Depot rental van, according to a release from Culpeper PD spokesperson Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

Authorities later that night located the rental van at Red Roof Inn. On Jan. 8, Culpeper Police Officer A. Rustick returned to the hotel and found a man, identified as Alston Johnson-Keys, sitting inside the van.

Rustick and Cooper made contact with him and began to investigate, Cole said. Johnson-Keys provided false identifying information to officers and it was also found that he was a suspect in a Jan. 4 larceny in Fredericksburg, with a history of larceny convictions. The man mentioned having a partner working with him, although none was found on scene.

When Sgt. E. Grant attempted to detain Johnson-Keys, the man ran away. Officers pursued him on foot from the hotel to the backside of Southridge, almost half mile away. Johnson-Keys was apprehended and taken into custody without further issue. The van was towed to the Culpeper Police Department as part of the investigation, Cole said.

Simultaneous to this investigation, Master Police Officer V. Grimes responded to Best Western Hotel for a report of another larceny of tools. The victim provided a detailed description and video of the suspect, identified as James Scotto. He was found in the same area where Johnson-Keys fled from police. Scotto had several outstanding warrants through Prince William County.

The stolen items were recovered and Scotto taken into custody without incident. It was confirmed that Johnson-Keys and Scotto were co-conspirators in several different larcenies across multiple jurisdictions, Cole said.

Johnson-Keys, 28, of Woodbridge was charged with misdemeanor False ID to Law Enforcement and Obstruction of Justice.

Scotto, 33, of Woodbridge was charged with petit larceny and was served with outstanding warrants from Prince William County Police Department: felony Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, two counts of petit larceny, and two counts of climbing into a vehicle. Additional charges may result from the completion of this investigation, Cole. Both subjects were held at the Culpeper County Jail.

“This is an example of excellent investigative work by our patrol officers,” said Culpeper Police Acting Chief Chris Settle. “These two men are alleged to be working together and being involved in a multitude of larcenies across our region and beyond.

"Our officers and detectives will be working hard in the coming weeks with many other jurisdictions to ensure stolen property gets returned to their rightful owners and following up on various leads across our region. I encourage anyone who might have been a victim to file a report with their respective jurisdiction, and anyone who might have captured these two men or their vehicle on their security cameras to contact us," Settle said.

Detective Lieutenant Andrew Terrill stressed the importance of securing private vehicles and personal belongings at night by following the 9PM Routine.

“The 9PM Routine is quick and easy that includes removing all valuables from your vehicles including anything in truck beds or on the sides of work vans, and locking your cars and sheds. If you have security cameras, double check that your vehicles are within camera view," Terrill said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional info is asked to call MPO Detective Tim Sisk at 540/829-5535 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Leave anonymous tips with Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or at culpeperpd.org.