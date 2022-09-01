Culpeper police chief commended for 45 years of public service

Virginia’s 7th District representative spent a rare Thursday night in Culpeper last week during the House’s August recess to personally congratulate the town police chief on his 45 years of service.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, also received a candid endorsement from Chris Jenkins, who started as a dispatcher with the Culpeper Police Department on Aug. 15, 1977, at age 18.

Spanberger stuck around to take questions during the Aug. 25 Neighborhood Watch meeting, speaking about her work to foster bipartisanship in Congress and how frequently she votes with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I am really excited to be here this evening, so frequently during the week ... I’m on Capitol Hill with evening votes, but August presents a great opportunity to be in town,” she said.

Spanberger called Jenkins to the front of the police station’s community room to read a commendation she had previously entered into the Congressional Record. It recognizes his many years of service to the Police Department.

“Madame Speaker, I rise today to recognize Chief Chris Jenkins on his 45th anniversary of service to Virginia with the Culpeper Police Department ... he has honorably served his community and made Culpeper a safer place to live,” she read.

The chief and the congresswoman have worked on programs and grants bringing direct federal support to meet local needs.

Jenkins was appointed the town’s fifth police chief in 2010 and serves under the town manager, reporting to Town Council.

“In this role, he has implemented many successful programs, including the community policing model, mental health co-responders and body-worn cameras,” the commendation states. “Beyond his career, Chief Jenkins has also helped raise thousands of dollars for local nonprofits such as Team Jordan, a coalition which supports suicide prevention and response,” Spanberger read.

“His dedication and integrity is inspiring and deserving of commendation and celebration.”

The congresswoman presented Jenkins with an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.

Jenkins deflected the praise, mentioning others in the room with a commitment to community.

“Nate Jasper was my first sergeant—taught an 18-year-old kid not only how to be a man, but how to be a cop,” Jenkins said, calling out the longtime Culpeper law enforcement professional. “I look up to people like Nate Jasper, grown up with so many folks in this room, with respect and admiration. And it’s been an honor to serve. It’s never felt like work.”

The police chief said Culpeper has a lot of great things going on, saying that it is the people who make the town what it is.

“An honor to be the police chief here, to have grown up here and ,though my days are short, I will always be here and always serve this community until the last day, until they wheel me out of here,” Jenkins said.

The police chief told Spanberger it meant a great deal that she joined the meeting. He praised the great work he said she is doing in Washington to represent the community.

“With substance abuse and mental health issues and things that are really effecting our community every single day ... we have someone in Washington advocating for us to make us a better community,” Jenkins said, offering his endorsement.

“And for that, from a Republican, I support Abigail Spanberger. Thank you.”

A week earlier, Chief Jenkins had voiced support for Spanberger in The Washington Post.

“The chief said he had nothing against Vega, but based on the work Spanberger had done in Congress—including a bill she led to increase resources to mental health and substance abuse programs—he had decided to throw his support behind he,” reporter Meagan Flynn wrote in an Aug. 20 article. “I haven’t seen anybody in a long time that is more supportive of law enforcement and our community,” said Jenkins, who identifies as Republican but notes he doesn’t vote based on party.”

The headline was “Spanberger flips the script on policing in race against auxiliary deputy.”

“He added: “At the end of the day, I think there’s a group of people who will vote party lines, and I think there’s another group of people like myself who will decide the election based on who they think the best candidate is for whatever their issues are,” the story quoted Jenkins.

Spanberger, a former federal agent, seeks re-election to a third term in November. She is being challenged byGOP nominee Yesli Vega, a Prince William supervisor and auxiliary deputy.

Vega held a recent law enforcement summit in Culpeper not attended by either the police chief or sheriff. Soon after, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, a Republican, endorsed Vega, according to a campaign news release.

Q&A with the congresswoman; the Pelosi factor

The congresswoman gave an overview of constituent services provided by her office, including assistance dealing with federal agencies such as the IRS, VA, Social Security and the Postal Service.

Spanberger announced that in her 3.5 years in Congress, her office has returned $20 million in unpaid benefits through its works with constituents.

The congresswoman took questions from the audience, including from a female senior citizen who remarked that she sees Spanberger all over the news media.

“I am so thrilled you are doing all this publicity. My concern … I wanted your personal opinion as to how you think are things getting better in Congress? Is it just like off the charts or are you seeing the good relationships between the parties in some cases? Very stringent on both sides,” the woman said.

Spanberger said there are a lot of challenges.

“Speaking very frankly, after Jan. 6, things got even more tense on Capitol Hill. But I don’t think it’s acceptable that we go into corners and not work together,” the congresswoman said. “Also, basic math requires that if we are going to pass legislation, we have to agree.”

Spanberger said she is vice chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, sometimes referred to as the Problem Starters on Capitol Hill, she joked. The group of 28 Democratic and 28 Republican members of Congress meet weekly to find areas of common ground, she said.

“We have breakfast, we have lunch, we talk about issues, we invite speakers and we try to find places where we can partner,” Spanberger said. “The principle is we’re trying to build a community of trust.”

Caucus members commit not to campaign against one another, and not to donate or support one another’s opponents.

Being part of the group fosters conversations and noticing potential blind-spots in developing legislation and seeing it pass, Spanberger said.

“The best way to do that is to frontload the largest coalition you can,” she said.

Things are very difficult, she added, and there some folks who want to be flamethrowers.

“I have inherited my father’s very low blood pressure, so I am eager to be frank and have difficult conversations with colleagues … at the end of the day, we were hired by the people to get stuff done and that means building coalitions wherever we can,” Spanberger said.

She mentioned a Republican colleague in the House, Chip Roy of Texas, stating they have almost no areas of agreement, but they do have some.

“We have the same birthday, both went to UVA and like UVA basketball and we both don’t think members of Congress should buy or sell or trade stocks … We are also both very strong on issues of authorized use of military force,” Spanberger said, noting they worked on bills to address these areas of agreement.

Someone else in the Culpeper crowd asked Spanberger about repeated criticism from detractors that she votes all the time with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat.

“What is the reality of that and in your defense why are you voting with her and what do you see as important in that vote?” the woman asked.

Spanberger responded, saying she was going to be sassy for a moment.

“I might vote with her, but I didn’t vote for her to be speaker,” she said.

The congresswoman said that the Democratic Party is in charge of the House of Representatives, so the majority party brings votes that come to the floor. There have been far fewer votes since the pandemic, Spanberger added, but that is ramping up again.

“What is frequently not mentioned … is that the speaker of the House typically votes on major items, so the speaker doesn’t always cast votes. I also vote with the Republican leader about half the time, so it isn’t a binary choice, it isn’t yes or no, there’s actually plenty of places we agree,” Spanberger said.

At the end of last week’s Neighborhood Watch meeting, Jenkins commented he was surprised to see so much negative reaction to federal student loan relief proposed by the president. Jenkins felt it could benefit his daughter, sitting in the front row, as well as police officers with student debt. He asked Spanberger what she felt about it.

“It’s a program that is going to help a lot of people,” she said. “It recognizes there has been significant hardships people have faced.”

Spanberger noted that the same members of Congress opposed to student loan relief were not opposed to giving billions in forgivable business loans during COVID, loans which she supported. It’s a complicated issue, the congresswoman said, that sparks emotions.

“This is about continuing our economic recovery,” she said. “It’s for people of all ages who continue to have education debt that in some cases impacts their ability to buy a home or make career choices.”

The president’s executive order, on the other hand, doesn’t address the long-term challenge of college affordability compared to a younger worker’s starting salary, she said. In that regard, the short-term relief is a Band-Aid, a point-in-time reaction, Spanberger said.

She advocated for federal student loan reform and equal investments in vocational apprentice and internships.abrophy@starexponent.com 540/825-4315