Culpeper police: Couple overdoses in car with baby

Culpeper Police Department detectives and Street Crimes Unit officers responded to assist with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the Culpeper Police Department has charged Eddie E. Cubbage, 40, of Orange, with one count of felony child abuse and one count of misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs. He was being held on a secure bond in the Culpeper County Jail.

The Culpeper Police Department charged Marissa Southerland, 28, of Culpeper, with one count of felony child abuse.

Southerland was also served on unrelated outstanding warrants from the Stafford County and Fauquier County sheriff’s offices. She held without bond and turned over to the Fauquier County Jail.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it was found that Cubbage and Southerland arranged to come to Culpeper to purchase illegal narcotics while the infant was in their care, police said.

The couple used the narcotics right after purchase, with the baby in the vehicle with them, and then drove to the bank, where they overdosed, police said.

The child is known to Cubbage and Southerland, but no identifying information will be released, to protect the infant’s identity, police said.