Culpeper police: Couple overdoses in car with baby

Culpeper police arrested a man and a woman Thursday after they overdosed on narcotics in their car while a baby was in their care, the Police Department said in a statement Saturday.
At about noon May 27, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 911 call about an adult couple unconscious in the front seats of a vehicle sitting at a local bank’s drive-through. According to the caller, there was a child in the back seat of the vehicle
Officers immediately responded and located the vehicle and its occupants. The 2-month-old baby did not appear to be in distress but officers confirmed the adults were suffering from a narcotic overdose, police said.
The first officer on scene revived the woman without Narcan and removed her from the vehicle. The man remained unresponsive, even after being administered a dose of Narcan.
Both adults were transported by emergency personnel to the Culpeper hospital. At the hospital, the adult female was administered a dose of Narcan by hospital staff. Both adults were eventually medically cleared and released.
The infant was removed from the vehicle by officers, checked and cleared by EMS and transported to the Culpeper Police Department for safekeeping. Child Protective Services representatives from Culpeper Human Services met officers at the department to assist in safe placement of the child.
Culpeper Police Department detectives and Street Crimes Unit officers responded to assist with the investigation.
As a result of the investigation, the Culpeper Police Department has charged Eddie E. Cubbage, 40, of Orange, with one count of felony child abuse and one count of misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs. He was being held on a secure bond in the Culpeper County Jail.
The Culpeper Police Department charged Marissa Southerland, 28, of Culpeper, with one count of felony child abuse.
Southerland was also served on unrelated outstanding warrants from the Stafford County and Fauquier County sheriff’s offices. She held without bond and turned over to the Fauquier County Jail.
Based on the preliminary investigation, it was found that Cubbage and Southerland arranged to come to Culpeper to purchase illegal narcotics while the infant was in their care, police said.
The couple used the narcotics right after purchase, with the baby in the vehicle with them, and then drove to the bank, where they overdosed, police said.
The child is known to Cubbage and Southerland, but no identifying information will be released, to protect the infant’s identity, police said.
“Some of the less visible consequences of this pandemic have been the increased occurrence of drug overdoses, increased rate of substance abuse, and increased number of people experiencing mental health crisis,” Police Chief Chris Jenkins said. “Addiction and mental health go hand in hand. The speed at which law enforcement can respond to a critical incident is why our officers carry Narcan while on duty.
“That first dose of Narcan on-scene gave EMS the needed extra time to get both of them to the hospital alive. But it’s important to know that Narcan wears off after 30 to 90 minutes. Both adults had to receive second doses later in this incident because both Ms. Southerland and Mr. Cubbage started overdosing again while still in the custody of law enforcement,” Jenkins said.
The investigation continues. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Julia Cole at 540-727-3430 extension 5589, or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or visiting culpeperpd.org.