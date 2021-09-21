Culpeper Police detective gets HEAT Award for work in large drug seizure

A Culpeper Police Department detective received a State HEAT Award recently for his work helping to halt the trafficking of deadly narcotics into the area.
Investigator Nolan Overby led the probe that resulted in the seizure this spring of six vehicles, more than 40,000 counterfeit Xanax and fentanyl pills, 11 pounds of methamphetamine and $50,000 cash. The multi-state and federal operation was assisted by the Blue Ridge Narcotics Task Force, Virginia State Police and the DEA.
Overby received the HEAT (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) Award at last month’s annual conference of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police along with more than two dozen other recipients, according to a release from the Culpeper PD.
The HEAT program, a partnership of VSP And local law enforcement, educates citizens about theft of vehicles and their parts, and trains and supports local law enforcement officers in efforts to prevent auto theft.
One of the defendants in the drug case was charged in a VIN washing on a 2014 Lamborghini, according to an April release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. Defendants were accused of using multiple addresses in Culpeper, Spotsylvania and elsewhere for drug trafficking activities.
Last spring, the Culpeper Police Department received one of many anonymous tips regarding the sale of illegal narcotics within town that sparked the local investigation that expanded to a multi-state federal investigation. Charged in the probe were a husband and wife from Fairfax and their cousin from Spotyslvania: Fahid Rashid, 30; Akhter Ahmed, 28 and Kalisah Khan, 29, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“The diligent work of Detective Overby resulted in a superb outcome that continues to yield results,” said Culpeper PD Chief Chris Jenkins in a statement. “He is an example of how collaborative efforts between stakeholders can be extremely successful.
“Even though his primary responsibility was for narcotics enforcement, Detective Overby reached out beyond that to further a major case involving numerous agencies. This success was possible through hard work, common sense and collaboration. I am very proud to have him as a member of our agency.”