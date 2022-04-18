Culpeper Police drone team helps find missing 11-year-old

Thanks to quick response and a bit of mutual aid technology from the Culpeper Police Dept., a local 11-year-old girl reported missing was safely located within hours of her disappearance this past Friday.

Around 2 p.m. on April 15, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 7000 block of Gamins Run Dr., off of State Route 20 in Locust Grove, for a missing juvenile. The girl was last seen around 1:40 p.m., according to a release Friday afternoon from OCSO.

The neighboring agency requested assistance from the public and other jurisdictions for K9 and drone units.

Culpeper PD answered the call with its drone team, shortly thereafter sending the unmanned aerial vehicle up into the air to aid in the search.

The drone units spotted the juvenile in a wooded area and ground units moved in and located her. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the teen was safely returned to her family, according to OCSO.

“We would like to thank the Culpeper Police Department for their quick response and assistance in helping locate her,” the agency posted late Friday.

A post from the Culpeper PD stated, “We're proud of our UAV drone team members for their quick response to Orange County Sheriff's Office's request for mutual aid. Thanks to drone team members MPO Det. Sisk and Ofc. Rustick, the juvenile female was located safe and returned home.”