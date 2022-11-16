Culpeper Police: female, 15, reported missing from sponsor's home

Another juvenile living locally with a sponsor through the refugee resettlement program has been reported missing by Culpeper Police.

Lorena Maribel-Gabriel Jimenez, age 15, was last seen Oct. 28 at her aunt’s house in the Town of Culpeper, according to an alert on Wednesday.

She is A Hispanic female, 5’4” and 105 pounds.

The teen is believed to have gone to South Carolina in a white Suburban-style vehicle with her boyfriend, known to be Wilson Marquise. Also believed to be with them is her boyfriend’s mother, known to be Fabiana Vasquez, according to police.

Jimenez took all of her personal belongings with her, including a cell phone when she left the home of her aunt, her sponsor. Multiple attempts to contact her and her boyfriend’s mother have been unsuccessful, police said.

Anything with information about Jimenez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Det. N. McGuckin at 540/727-3430 ext. 5523 or 540/727-7900 and anonymously through Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.