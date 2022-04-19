Culpeper Police fielding sponsors' calls about runaway refugee children

More than a dozen photos of missing runaway children line the wall outside of Culpeper Police Sgt. Norma McGuckin’s office.

All of the juveniles are from Guatemala, in Central America, and were previously released from shelters into the custody of local sponsors through the federal refugee resettlement program.

“Once they are released from the shelter, they are placed here in the community and all of them, pretty much within 30 days tops, are leaving the sponsor’s home and they just disappear. We have no idea where they are,” said McGuckin, one of two Spanish-speaking officers employed by the Culpeper Police Department.

The local sponsors can be family members, but most of the time they are people known in their communities back home, said the police sergeant. When the children disappear, the sponsors call the local police department for help in finding them.

It’s a new issue the Culpeper police have been facing, Major Chris Settle told Rep. Abigail Spanberger during her visit and tour last week of the local station.

The Central American Minors refugee and parole program provides certain qualified children who are nationals of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras—as well as certain family members of those children—an opportunity to apply for refugee status and possible resettlement in the U.S., according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Herself a former federal law enforcement officer, the local congresswoman spent several hours with the Culpeper officers hearing about this new issue as well as their day-to-day operations, challenges and focus on community relations.

The children disappear so they can work to support their families in Guatemala, McGuckin said.

“The parents are saying, they are here in the U.S to go to work. They need to send the money home versus when they are released from refugee resettlement they are told they have to go to school,” McGuckin said. “Because of their age, they can’t go to work. But once they get here, they leave.”

Lt. Andrew Terrill added that the local agency has attempted to work with immigration officials to get information about the children, but the information is never forthcoming. He said they are working on cultivating that relationship with refugee resettlement.

“So you just have a picture?” Spanberger said. “You’re supposed to look at that picture try to find a child who looks like that child.”

Sometimes ICE has demographics information about the juveniles, McGuckin said, and other times the children leave refugee resettlement information behind when they leave their sponsors.

So far, the Culpeper Police Department has not been able to physically locate any of the children.

One of the girls ended up in Texas and other in Pennsylvania, McGuckin said. A boy, Freddie, ended up in Tennessee.

“Other than that, we have not been able to put eyes on them or make contact with them,” she said.

“This one is 13,” McGuckin added, pointing to one of the posters. “He had been in the community for three years staying with his aunt, was in school here, but again he got to the age of 13 and his mom back home said it’s time to go to work—so he left.”

Emotional support and evidenceSpanberger started her April 14 visit to the Culpeper police office at roll call, noting that in her previous job in law enforcement she worked a lot of child exploitation cases.

Her visit coincided with recent efforts she is leading to triple federal funding to local agencies through the COPS program and to reduce cost-share requirements. The congresswoman told personnel gathered that her father was a police officer.

“I appreciate all that you do, thanks to your families,” she said. “As a little girl I know what it is when your parent goes out the door with a gun and a badge… There’s a bit of worry.”

Spanberger lingered after roll call with Officer Brittany Jenkins, handler for Gracie, an emotional support dog brought on board to address the high rate of suicide among officers, a national problem.

The 1-year-old Australian shepherd-in-training helps bring calm, peace and happiness for cops after a tough shift, Jenkins said.

“She steals the show wherever she goes,” the officer said, while Gracie rolled around, jumping and being playful. “She’s the best part.”

Touring the facility on Old Brandy Road with Maj. Settle, Spanberger asked about staffing at the local department and was told retention is good.

“We have a good compensation package,” Settle said, “and a $10,000 sign-on bonus for certified law enforcement. We don’t like recruiting from other law enforcement agencies but understand the market, and do attract from other areas.”

In the quartermaster area, Spanberger met property evidence custodian Lisa Doles, responsible for some 12,600 pieces of current evidence kept behind a locked door. She also manages the large supply room and has been with the department for 11 years.

“My older sister is an organizer,” Doles said, laughing. “We’re all like this.”

Use of force and mental healthIn the armory, Spanberger stood next to a rack of semi-automatic patrol rifles used only in active threat situations, Settle said, such as a high-risk search warrant service.

He spoke about training on use of force with an emphasis on less lethal devices in diffusing crises, often mental health-related.

The majority of the time, Settle said, getting hands on unruly subjects and putting them on the ground to control them is the preferred method. Officers carry tasers and are issued a standard 9mm Glock.

Each patrol officer is also outfitted with body-worn camera, which the agency has had since 2016 and is its biggest expense aside from personnel costs.

The benefits have been significant, Settle said. Use of the cameras changes encounters, he said.

“It’s one of our most important pieces of equipment when you tell them you are turning on the camera and it will be played in court,” Settle said. “It changes the behavior of the officer, too.”

Around the corner, Spanberger met John Bankas, a mental health co-responder embedded with the police department for a year. He rides along with police, often going with them to volatile domestic calls involving people with acute mental health challenges.

Often-times, the person is transported to the local emergency room, assessed by crisis intervention and released due to lack of state psychiatric beds, Bankas told the congresswoman.

“Unfortunately, sometimes they are returned and the cycle continues,” he said of a dynamic that affects the whole family.

Though not a therapist, Bankas, associated with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, said he is frequently viewed as a therapist by clients he encounters. Some come into the police station to meet with him to learn about local offerings. He provides them with a folder of printed resources with information about parenting tips and healthy families.

“It helps them also to raise the standard, a guide for you—am I teaching my children this way?” he said. “We are looking at the preventative component we are not providing.”

Building bridges, federal supportIn the community policing unit, Master Police Officer Julia Cole has been with the agency nine years. She spoke about making connections in the growing Hispanic community, when asked by the congresswoman about it.

“A common threat is a female is being abused by her partner and he’ll say, ‘Well if you call the police and I get arrested they take your kids,’ or, ‘You will be deported back once I am arrested,’ so they don’t call us,” Cole said. “It’s getting better. We are building those bridges and getting that education out.”

Spanberger toured the police workout room and a new area for officer rest and recovery before heading outside for drone demonstrations. She met with K9 officer teams and ended her visit with a ride-along.

“Virginia’s law enforcement officers protect and serve our communities, and they deserve our strongest support,” she said in a statement afterwards. “At the federal level, I am committed to doing all that I can to support our police officers and make sure they have the funding they need to keep Virginians safe.”

