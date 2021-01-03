Culpeper Police ID 19-year-old killed in New Year's Eve shooting

Culpeper Police have identified Trajon Taylor, of Culpeper, as the 19-year-old male killed in a New Year’s Eve shooting in the 600 block of Third Street.
A 17-year-old male has been charged with second degree murder in the incident reported just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020.
The juvenile suspect turned himself into Culpeper Police on Sunday, January 3, 2021 and was transported to Blue Ridge Detention Center in Charlottesville, according to a police news release. His bond is pending judicial hearing.
“We extend our condolences and prayers to Trajon Taylor’s family for their loss,” Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “This was not how we had hoped to start the new year. Trajon’s family is supposed to be planning his birthday celebration instead of mourning him.”
The 17-year-old suspect is the same juvenile transported with gunshot injuries by private vehicle on New Year’s Eve from the scene of the shooting in Culpeper to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, police confirmed.
Police released no additional identifying information due to his status as a juvenile and said the shooting was not a domestic incident. Police declined to provide information about who shot the juvenile suspect or if he was in an argument with Taylor, citing the ongoing investigation.
This continues to be active investigation with no threat to the community, police said. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. Detective Andrew Terrill at 540/727-7900 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or submitting tips at culpeperpd.org.
In October, Trajon Taylor was charged by Culpeper Police with misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in a separate shooting incident on Highview Court. No one was injured in that reported incident involving two groups of people in an argument, police said at the time.
Taylor, then of Hampton, had his case continued until March of this year, according to online Culpeper General District Court records.