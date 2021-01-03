Culpeper Police ID 19-year-old killed in New Year's Eve shooting

Culpeper Police have identified Trajon Taylor, of Culpeper, as the 19-year-old male killed in a New Year’s Eve shooting in the 600 block of Third Street.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with second degree murder in the incident reported just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020.

The juvenile suspect turned himself into Culpeper Police on Sunday, January 3, 2021 and was transported to Blue Ridge Detention Center in Charlottesville, according to a police news release. His bond is pending judicial hearing.

“We extend our condolences and prayers to Trajon Taylor’s family for their loss,” Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “This was not how we had hoped to start the new year. Trajon’s family is supposed to be planning his birthday celebration instead of mourning him.”

The 17-year-old suspect is the same juvenile transported with gunshot injuries by private vehicle on New Year’s Eve from the scene of the shooting in Culpeper to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, police confirmed.