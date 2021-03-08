Culpeper Police injured in domestic assault incident early Sunday on West Street

Three Culpeper Police officers received minor injuries early Sunday while responding to a reported domestic incident downtown.
The county 911 center received a call around 4:44 a.m. on March 7 about a possible domestic assault and stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of South West Street, according to a news release on Friday from the Culpeper PD.
As the first officer arrived on location, the involved male subject, 35-year-old Philip King of Culpeper, was leaving the scene in a vehicle with a young child, the release stated. The officer stopped the vehicle a few blocks away at South Main and Spring streets.
When the officer tried to make contact with King, the man became highly irate and physically assaulted the officer, according to police. Additional officers arrived on scene and attempted to take King into custody.
“When physical force was unsuccessful, officers deployed their department-issued Tasers. Out of three attempts, only the third deployment was effective. King was finally taken into custody and restrained, but he continued to assault officers by spitting in their face,” the release stated.
Per PD policy, EMS responded to the scene to treat King’s injuries, but he refused treatment. Officers transported King to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center where he was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries sustained during the fight and Taser deployment.
Three Culpeper Police Department officers were also treated and released from the hospital for minor injuries. The child was turned over to a family member, police said.
King was charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement, child endangerment, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license.
On Monday, King was served with two citizen-obtained warrants related to the incident for domestic assault & battery and destruction of property. He was held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail. King was on probation for assaulting a Culpeper Police Department officer in 2016, according to the release.
“Law enforcement is a dangerous profession, sometimes unnecessarily so,” said Chief Chris Jenkins in a statement. “Mr. King chose to escalate a lawful investigation that did not need to be escalated. Mr. King chose to risk the safely of a child and the public by driving while intoxicated. His choices determined how officers were forced to handle this incident. I’m grateful that the injuries to our officers were minor but I wish the child had not had to witness the consequences of Mr. King’s choices.”
This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer A. Rustick at 540/727-3430 ext. 5545, tips@culpeperva.gov, Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.