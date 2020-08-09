Culpeper police K-9 Jackson, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, ended his 8 year law-enforcement career on Aug. 1. He will spend his retirement relaxing at home with his handler, K-9 Master Police Officer David Cole.
K-9 Jackson began his career with the Culpeper Police Department in 2012 with K-9 Cole as a 2-year-old.
The pair completed an intense two-month school and were certified by the American Society of Canine Trainers International as a dual-purpose K-9 team. Upon completion, they were assigned to patrol for narcotic detection and patrol duties.
In 2017, K-9 Jackson underwent heart surgery for an ongoing medical condition. Upon his recovery, he returned to duty and served for another two and a half years.
During his career, K-9 Jackson apprehended multiple suspects, located several missing children and suicidal persons, and assisted with more than 860 narcotic seizures and search warrants.
He has worked on joint task force teams with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service and the regional Blue Ridge Task Force.
K-9 Jackson also educated countless children and adults over his career with demonstrations of his police duties.
One highlight of his long career was a May 2016 traffic stop that led to the discovery of a murder suspect and weapon. Thanks to the evidence found by K-9 Jackson during that stop, in January 2020 the suspect pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
“Some people look at dogs and just see a tool to be used,” Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins said. “We know different. Our canine partners are invaluable officers, who work tirelessly to help keep drugs off our streets, apprehend criminals who would threaten our community, and keep our officers safe.
“In addition to working regular patrol shifts, our handlers are expected to be available whenever their four-legged partners are needed, regardless of the hour. They maintain rigorous training and certification standards,” Jenkins said. “Even with the high demands that we place on our canine officers, all they want in return is love and for us to throw their toys for them.”
“We are grateful to K-9 Jackson for his long service to our community,” the chief added. “He has served Culpeper faithfully and we wish him a happy, restful retirement.”
The Culpeper Police Department’s K-9 program began in the 1960s with K-9 Bob, a German shepherd, and has spanned nine dogs, including K-9 Jackson.
The department now has one other active-duty K-9 pair, K-9 Odin and his handler, K-9 Officer Matt Haymaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.