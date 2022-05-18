 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper Police: man backed into gas pumps at North Main 7-Eleven, drove away

Culpeper Police reported a hit-and-run of gas pumps at the North Main 7-Eleven.

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a man suspected in a hit and run at 7-Eleven on North Main Street.

The  reported incident happened around 6:50 p.m. on Monday, May 9. The man reportedly backed his vehicle into a gas pump, causing damage to two pumps.

He then got out of his vehicle and observed the damage and left the scene of the accident, according to a release from the Culpeper PD.

The vehicle appears to be a dark blue Dodge Caravan that sustained damage to the rear drivers side and busted the rear drivers side taillight.

Anyone with identifying information is asked to call Ofc. D. Danks at 540/727-3430 ext. 5591 or 540/727-7900. For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540?727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

