Culpeper Police are seeking public assistance to ID a man they say brandished a gun Saturday in the parking lot of a local 7-Eleven.

The reported incident happened around 7:30 p.m. March 3.

The male entered the town store and got into a verbal altercation with employees, according to an agency release.

After exiting the store, the male was very agitated and was observed pulling out a firearm and pointing the weapon at the employees, according to the release. He left the parking lot driving a white Honda hatchback-style four-door vehicle displaying 30-day tags.

Anyone with information on the individual should contact Sgt. J. Neal at 540/727-3430 ext. 5514, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov